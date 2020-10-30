Estonia's retail turnover up 6% y/y in September

Estonia’s chief statistical office Statistics Estonia said on October 30 that in September 2020 the turnover of Estonia's retail trade enterprises totalled €643mn, marking an increase of 6% over September 2019 at constant prices. Statistics Estonia noted that although August turnover increased by 4% y/y, in September it grew somewhat faster.

Against September 2019 turnover increased by 8% in stores selling manufactured goods. Among these, it increased the most, by 17%, in stores selling via mail order or the internet and at the same rate in other specialised stores selling computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants, etc.

In addition, turnover increased by 13% y/y in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sales, such as stalls, markets and direct sales by 9% in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics and by 5% in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Turnover decreased by 4%, y/y, in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and by 1% in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, meaning department stores, also annually.

Compared to September 2019, the turnover of grocery stores increased by 3% and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel by 4%.

In September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 3%, m/m. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover increased by 1%.

In the first nine months of 2020, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 2%, y/y.