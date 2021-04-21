EIB signs €2.1mn grant to improve water infrastructure in Bosnia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it signed a €2.1mn European Union grant with Bosnia & Herzegovina, to be used to finance the construction of wastewater and drinking water systems in the towns of Jajce and Zvornik.

The project's goal is to protect the people and the environment from water pollution and to provide water supply for 93,000 people by increasing the capacity of water wells and reducing water losses, the EIB said in a press release on April 20

Bosnia's state-level government said that €1.5mn of the EU grant will be allocated to Jajce, and €595,000 to Zvornik.

The proceeds intended for Jajce will be used for construction and investments in the water supply system on the right bank of the river Vrbas, as well as to reduce water losses in the existing Resnik water supply system.

The project also envisages the construction of seven small wastewater treatment plants in Jajce.

The Zvornik part of the project envisages the construction of a wastewater treatment plant and a water supply system in the municipality.

“One of the EIB’s priorities is to improve access to drinking water and sanitation services for people in the Western Balkans and help the region move towards more sustainable environmental solutions,” said EIB vice-president responsible for Bosnia & Herzegovina Lilyana Pavlova.

“This investment will increase preparedness for emergencies and natural disasters by providing safer sanitation conditions and reducing water pollution in Jajce, Zvornik and surrounding municipalities. The grant agreements we are signing today will complement the financing of two already signed EIB loans in the water and sanitation sector, which already benefit several municipalities.”