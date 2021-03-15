EBRD boosts availability of affordable medicines in Kyrgyzstan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union (EU), Switzerland and DemirBank have set out to help boost the availability of affordable and high-quality medicines in Kyrgyzstan by improving the efficiency of Darmek Pharm, a leading local pharmaceutical chain operating 42 outlets in the country’s south, the EBRD said in a statement.

Customers in the Osh and Batken regions are set to benefit from better access to medicines at affordable prices. This is possible thanks to a newly launched modern and energy efficient pharmacy warehouse unveiled last week in the city of Osh.

“The 1,600 square metre facility, built to the highest international standards, will help Darmek Pharm reduce its operating costs and increase medicine turnover, also through direct partnerships with international suppliers,” the EBRD said. “The warehouse is equipped with modern and efficient thermal insulation, a water supply and the lighting, heating and ventilation systems necessary to preserve the shelf life of the drugs supplied.”

Darmek Pharm built the storage facility with the help of funds provided by DemirBank under the Kyrgyz Sustainable Energy Financing Facility (KyrSEFF+) with the EBRD taking on part of the risk under a risk-sharing facility with DemirBank.

KyrSEFF+ is a joint programme of the EBRD and the EU with a focus on financing and providing grants for owners of commercial and residential buildings to invest in measures that save energy, water and other resources.