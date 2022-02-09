Czech unemployment rate slightly up in January

By bne IntelliNews February 9, 2022

Czech unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in January, up by 0.1 percentage point (pp) month-on-month and by 0.7pp year-on-year, the Czech Labour Office reported February 8.

"We have seen a gradual decline in seasonal work, mainly in construction and agriculture … There were also people whose fixed-term work contracts ended at the end of last year," said Labour Office Director Viktor Najmon. 

According to Eurostat data from December 2021, Czech unemployment rate was the lowest within EU, at 2.1%, far below the EU average (6.3%). 

The number of people able to immediately start a job in January amounted to 267,076, up by 8,903 m/m and down by 41,783 y/y. Higher demand for employees remains mainly in manufacturing, technical and blue-collar professions, but also in social services and health care. 

The number of vacancies increased to 351,680, on average there are 0.8 jobseekers per vacancy. Approximately three-quarters of the vacancies are available for candidates with primary or lower education, and more than 70% are for vacancies suitable for foreigners. 

The lowest unemployment rate at the end of January was recorded in the Pardubice Region (2.6%), followed by Prague with 2.7%, while the highest rate was seen in the Moravian-Silesian and Usti Nad Labem regions (both 5.3%).

