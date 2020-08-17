Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco

Czech inflation at 3.4% in July due to increase in prices of alcohol and tobacco
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2020

Czech consumer prices increased slightly to 3.4% in July, up from 3.3% in June, mainly as a result of price growth in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, according to data from the Czech Statistics Office (CSO) released on August 13.

“Czech inflation has surprised us again on the upside in July, and the main reasons are similar to previous months,” said ING chief economist in the Czech Republic Jakub Seidler. 

The inflation rate, the growth in the average consumer price index in the twelve months to July 2020 compared with the average CPI in the previous twelve months, amounted to 3.2%. 

The Czech National Bank (CNB) expects inflation to remain above the upper boundary of the tolerance band this year (3%) and to return close to a 2% target over the monetary policy horizon. 

In month-on-month terms, July prices grew by 0.4%, due to a price increase in recreation and culture which came primarily from price increase in seasonal prices of package holidays by 23.2%. Prices of goods went down by 0.2% m/m, whereas prices of services accelerated by 1.6% m/m in July.

“Another reason for higher-than-expected inflation was holiday prices, which rose by 5.9% m/m. Holiday prices have been growing traditionally due to summer months, but we expected weaker than usual m/m growth this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, leading to a slowdown in inflation in y/y terms,” said Seidler. 

“Unfortunately, the data didn't support our view and the price of foreign holidays just decelerated by 2% y/y and were more than compensated by higher growth in domestic holidays to almost 9%,” he added. 

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco posted a growth at 10.6% and 13.8% y/y, respectively, up from 8.0% and 12.2% in June, while prices in transportation decreased by 0.6%. 

“The biggest influence on the growth of the year-on-year price level in July came from prices in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, up by 10.5%. Second in order of influence were prices in food and non-alcoholic beverages,” said the head of the CSO’s Consumer Price Statistics Unit Pavla Sediva. 

Housing rents increased by 2.8%, water supply by 1.7% y/y and electricity by 7.6% y/y in July. 

Prices of goods and services in general went up 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. The overall consumer price index excluding imputed rentals for housing amounted to 103.5% y/y.

CNB forecast expects inflation to slow down to 2.4% in 2021, “but we expect a slowdown below 2%. Still, the extent to which the COVID-19 crisis impacts inflation in the coming quarters remains very uncertain,” said Seidler. 

“However, falling producer prices suggests inflation should start to slow down. It is important that higher inflation is temporary, and the central bank does not react to higher prices, because it remains within the tolerance band of this monetary policy cycle,” he concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20

Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July

ING: Russia’s capital account remains the weak link for RUB depreciation

Data

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in the third quarter of this year, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July

In January-July 2020 Belarus' GDP contacted by 1.6% year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Committee as cited by BelTA.

Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry

1.2mn domestic travellers stayed at hotels with at least three stars last month, up from 1.1mn in July 2019.

Albania’s 7-month foreign trade gap narrows 9.6%

Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, but the coronacrisis significantly reduced the country's trade exchange.

Romania’s robust construction sector loses steam

The construction sector's insulation from shrinking foreign trade flows and broken production chains made it resilient to the coronacrisis, but now there are signs of fatigue.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the Ukrainian economy will start to recover in 3Q20
3 hours ago
Belarus' GDP down 1.6% in January-July
5 hours ago
Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry
6 hours ago
Albania’s 7-month foreign trade gap narrows 9.6%
1 day ago
Romania’s robust construction sector loses steam
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 day ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    1 day ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    2 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    22 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    22 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    12 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss