Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%
The central bank is facing inflation of 11% and GDP growth that is expected to be half its previous estimate of 3%.
By bne IntelliNews April 1, 2022

The Czech central bank (CNB) increased the two-week repo rate by 0.50 percentage point (pp) to 5%, CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok announced in his presentation on March 31. Five members voted in favour of this decision, two members voted for leaving rates at 4.5%.

At the same time, the bank board increased the discount rate by 0.5pp to 4% and the Lombard rate to 6%. The new interest rates come into effect on April 1, 2022.

The decision demonstrates that the CNB still sees inflation as the bigger threat to the Czech economy, despite the growing signs of stagflation, as the war in Ukraine pushes up inflation but also cuts growth.

"The current economic development is showing a stagflationary trend, which is generally an unpleasant dilemma for central banks. However, in a situation with a very low unemployment rate in the domestic economy, the CNB has decided to focus on fighting inflation for the time being, and concerns about the economy's growth have been pushed to the sidelines for now," said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at the Czech Banking Association. 

According to the CNB report, the European economy, which was recovering from the coronavirus pandemic in early 2022, will be adversely affected by the war in Ukraine. The conflict itself and the sanctions against Russia led to a sharp rise in energy, industrial and food commodity prices. It is expected to result also in longer-lasting problems with material and component supplies. 

The winter forecast expected the Czech economy to rise around 3% in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, the war in Ukraine is expected to reduce expected economic growth roughly to one-half of that figure. 

“Today´s monetary policy decision is underpinned by an assessment of the currently available information, which largely relates to the war in Ukraine. The war has significantly changed the outlooks for the foreign and domestic variables included in the CNB’s winter forecast. Consistent with the winter forecast was a substantial rise in market interest rates, followed by a gradual decline from the second half of this year onwards,” the bank said. 

The CNB winter forecast expected Czech inflation to peak in 1H22, followed by a drop to 2% target. However, based on the current estimate, inflation is forecast to remain at a high level for this year. 

In 2M22, inflation increased before the outbreak of war in Ukraine and exceeded 11% in February, well above the forecast, driven mainly by a sharp rise in food and energy prices. Now the war in Ukraine, which is one of the world’s leading exporters of wheat, is generating additional price pressures in the food sector.

“This may mark the end of the cycle, but the worsening inflation outlook means that there is a risk of further interest rate hikes in the coming months,” commented Joseph Marlow, Assistant Emerging Europe Economist at UK forecaster Capital Economics.

“Inflation pressures continue to run hot in Czechia, with the headline inflation rate hitting a fresh 20-year high of 11.1% y/y in February and core inflation soaring to 10.4% y/y. The war in Ukraine will add to inflationary pressures over the next few months by pushing up energy costs and causing supply disruptions, and we think that headline inflation could reach around 13% by the middle of the year,” Marlow noted. 

“For now, we suspect that today’s 50bp increase will mark the end of the tightening cycle, but we will be watching the press conference closely to assess whether the CNB has become more concerned with the inflation outlook and feels the need to continue tightening,” Marlow said. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's sanctions woes could be a shot in the arm for Kazakhstan ... or the kiss of a dead man

Turkish economic crisis could exceed 2001 catastrophe says ex-IMF chief economist Rogoff

EBRD in process of closing resident offices in Moscow and Minsk

News

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban

Russia is reportedly mulling an export ban on uranium, used by the US to generate electricity. Unlike bans on other commodity exports (such as aluminium or palladium), this would probably not cause insuperable problems for US or the global market.

Burned mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill

Opposition suspect ethnic Hungarian parties in neighbouring countries of widespread fraud and call for postal ballots to be invalidated.

Moscow warns Islamist militant infiltration of Central Asia could 'export instability to Russia'

Foreign Minister Lavrov says plans of Islamic State and build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders “are an alarming sign”.

Slovakia expels 35 Russians from Bratislava embassy

The explusions are part of a series among Nato countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has climbed down from a demand that Europe pay its gas bills in rubles, and will allow payment in euros for the meantime.

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban
1 hour ago
Burned mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill
3 hours ago
Moscow warns Islamist militant infiltration of Central Asia could 'export instability to Russia'
14 hours ago
Slovakia expels 35 Russians from Bratislava embassy
15 hours ago
Germany says Putin has agreed to keep payments for gas in euros
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    3 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    8 days ago
  4. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    23 hours ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    16 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    19 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    29 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    21 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    3 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss