Croatia’s retail trade lifted by strong tourism season
By bne IntelliNews August 30, 2021

Retail trade turnover increased in Croatia by 12.8% annually and by 2.2% in monthly terms in July, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on August 30. A month earlier, retail sales increased by 10.9% year on year.

The sector is recovering after a deep contraction during the lockdown months of April and May 2020. As well as the lifting of restriction on the Croatian population, June also saw a rising number of tourists, albeit in smaller numbers than before the pandemic began, further pushing up retail trade. While tourism statistics for July and August are not yet out, officials say the summer season has been strong. 

Working-day adjusted retail trade turnover increased in nominal terms by 16.9% y/y, after expanding by 13.6% y/y the month before.

Compared to July 2020, growth in turnover was recorded in ten trade branches, which generated 99.3% of the total turnover, while only one trade branch, which generated 0.7% of the total turnover, recorded a decrease in turnover. The largest increase in nominal turnover was posted by other non-store retail sales (up 59.7%) and automotive fuels and lubricants (up 33.2%).

The 2.2% month-on-month rise in July in real terms included a 0.3% increase for non-food products (except automotive fuels and lubricants). Sales of food products increased by 2.7% m/m.

 

North Macedonia’s annual PPI growth speeds up to 9.9% y/y in July

North Macedonia’s domestic industrial producer price index started to grow in February, and growth accelerated in July.

The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin slid from 66% in June to 61% in August

The approval rating for Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a hit in the last two months, falling from 66% in June to 61% as of August and with 37% disapproving, according to the Levada Center, his worst result since last May.

July profits of $360mn for Ukraine’s banks biggest single monthly gain in the last five years

The profit of Ukraine’s banks surged to UAH9.7bn ($361mn) in July as the sector’s recovery starts to pull ahead of even their performance in 2019, the last year of strong growth.

Hungary's jobless rate edges below 4% in July

Hungary’s labour market has been resilient and recovered quickly from the pandemic, helped by coordinated economic protection measures by the state and the central bank.

Russian banks are having their most profitable year since 2015

The profits earned by Russian banks in July continued to rise and are now at their highest level since at least 2015, according to the latest Central Bank of Russia (CBR) bulletin.

