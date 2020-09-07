Construction of towers on Turkey's planned ‘world’s longest suspension bridge’ completed

Construction of two 318m-high towers has been completed on the 1915 Canakkale Bridge in Turkey, set to be the longest suspension bridge in the world with a main span of 2,023m, New Civil Engineer reported on September 7.

The $1.3bn bridge, also known as the Canakkale Strait Bridge, is being constructed in Canakkale Province, northwestern Turkey. Located just south of the towns of Lapseki and Gelibolu, it will span the Dardanelles strait, about 10 km south of the Sea of Marmara.

The bridge was designed by Cowi and the construction is the responsibility of a joint venture between Daelim, Limak, SK and Yapi Merkezi.

The deck of the bridge will be at 72m high with a total width of 45m and a maximum thickness of 3.5m. It will carry six motorway lanes (three in each direction), together with two walkways on each side for maintenance.

Construction on the project started in March 2017. The bridge opening is scheduled for March 2022.

The bridge is the centrepiece of the 321-km (199-mile) long $2.8bn Kinali-Balikesir- Motorway. It will connect the O-3 and O-7 motorways in East Thrace to the O-5 motorway in Anatolia.