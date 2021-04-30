COMMENT: Philanthropy in Russia - Not for the Faint Hearted

Wealth in Russia comes with no small number of headaches. But one of the more surprising ones, linked to money, is that sometimes you can’t even give it away.

Philanthropy has had a bit of a failure to launch as a mainstream culture amid the nation’s 30-year roller coaster ride from a command economy to a capitalist model. The Soviet Union’s paternalistic approach eroded “giving” as a private institutional practice. Then the removal of the state itself in the 1990s managed to make things even worse.

The issue isn’t whether charity exists or not, Russians are plenty generous and sympathetic and helping others is core to orthodox religious values.

The numbers one issue is a lack of organization, structure and capacity to scale up. If, for example, tech billionaire Bill Gates wants to donate to a cause in the USA or Europe it’s just a case of deciding how much and on what. The organizations are in place to process it. The rest more or less can take care of itself.

If it were only so simple in Russia....But it is not. So when the Bill Gates-level types in Russia seek to donate, its not like there are wide spread and mature systems in place that allocate to need. It is not that it doesn’t happen. It does but that’s more exceptions than the rule. The act of philanthropy involved something more than a simple donation, often it involved creating an organization itself, or required a social or economic position.

Industrialist Oleg Deripaska founded the Volnoye Delo charity, one of the largest non-profit organizations in Russia. Yet Deripaska is a unique case of being well-connected on the one hand, but sufficiently independent and removed from political jockeying on the other. He also has the available organization, legal team and personal drive to get on with it, be that putting some heft into the fight against the pandemic by financing the construction of hospitals and testing labs, supporting educational programs, building schools or saving dogs.

Likewise, oil baron Vagit Alekperov, has also had success funding initiatives outside the normal purview of the government. His “Our Future” initiative supports social entrepreneurship. There are other examples.

Oleg Tinkov, founder of the widely successful online bank Tinkoff, has even stepped back from business and switched focus to his blood cancer foundation. Tinkov’s foundation plans to work with centers for bone marrow transplants, something he himself underwent following a leukemia diagnosis in 2019.

This may be one reason why “giving” in the mainstream sense of the word is spinning its wheels in the world’s largest nation. The World Giving Index, published by the Charities Aid Foundation, includes at the top of its list the likely figures such as the United States or Australia. It also includes surprisingly high finishers like Myanmar or Sri Lanka, where Theravada Buddhists traditions have culturally ingrained widespread charity as a norm. Russia was low on the list and former communist rival China also trailing the pack.

The second issue is that the act of philanthropy can be a political minefield in Russia.

New organizations, or those outside corporate-political channels are viewed with suspicion. Local and regional leadership can see competition in independent organizations providing services that they consider their own turf. They only see potential complications. Restrictions on foreign agents and non-governmental organizations amid spats with the West create unintended obstacles. Good intentions get lost in a labyrinth of bureaucracy, which has never been lacking in Russia either.

For example, last month, 50 charitable organizations , including the Hospice Charity Fund Vera which helps the terminally ill and Podari Zhizn, or Give Life, which helps children with cancer sent a letter to the government asking that “foreign agent” restrictions related to funding sources be eased, according to a report from RTVI. Non-government organizations that have nothing to do with politics can be hit with the same restrictions as those that do.

A general lack of transparency, is also damaging. The nation misses on significant swaths of giving from middle class and upper middle class money, which is no doubt available, and can be deployed for social good. This instrument is within reach.

Yet the culture itself and people’s trust in organizations efficiency cannot not decreed by government. There is no legislative lever. Organizations can only form and function from concerned people themselves, that wish to gain larger scale and results for their efforts. One organization, Need Help, has sought 1 rouble donations, while others like Ruben Vardanyan’s Phil In or Friends Foundation enhance organizations reporting system and making the charity infrastructure more professional in line with the best practice standards. These initiatives help to stimulate participation and create a culture of trust.



Rome was not built in a day. Russia will get there. It has no lack of courageous, persistent people who do seek to help others and do it professionally. But it might help if it required a little less courage and persistence.