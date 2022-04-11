Bulgaria to develop AI research centre in partnership with Google, AWS

Bulgaria is launching the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology, or INSAIT, which will develop AI, in partnership with Google, DeepMind and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The institute has attracted a combined investment of more than BGN12mn (€6.1mn) from the three companies, while the government is funding it with the remainder of the BGN170mn investment that will be made within ten years, INSAIT said in a press release on April 11.

Google and DeepMind will inject BGN6mn in INSAIT over the next three years, while AWS will secure around BGN7mn over the next five years to support INSAIT’s research on automated reasoning, the algorithmic search for proofs in mathematical logic.

Bulgarian web hosting company SiteGround will also invest BGN12mn in the institute, while several other local technology entrepreneurs will secure BGN1.7mn.

INSAIT will aim to nurture state-of-the-art advances in AI and computing through open research, aiming to foster a competitive high-tech economic environment in the country.

The institute was set up in partnership with Swiss technology universities ETH Zurich and EPF and will operate as a special unit of Sofia University, and will be managed and advised by scientists from Bulgaria, the US, Israel and Switzerland.