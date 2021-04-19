Bulgaria’s outgoing government under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit

Bulgaria’s outgoing government under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia April 19, 2021

Bulgaria’s outgoing government has come under scrutiny over sudden hike in budget deficit in the opening months of 2021. 

Bulgaria reported a consolidated budget deficit of BGN656.5mn (€335.7mn) in the first quarter of 2021, equal to 0.5% of the projected end-year GDP.

Bulgaria needs to make an urgent revision of the 2021 budget to find out why it has turned to such a deep deficit in the past month, former finance ministers Simeon Dyankov and Milen Velchev said as quoted by Investor.bg.

According to Dyankov, an urgent revision is needed in order to show where several billion levs were spent as the finance ministry has not provided clear information about that.

Velchev noted that the spending in the first quarter of 2021 was significantly higher and for the first time in years Bulgaria’s budget ran a deficit in this period.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s new parliament asked outgoing Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev to provide information on the budget spending on April 16. However, the hearing could not begin as the members of the Gerb party, of which Ananiev is a member, started shouting and preventing it.

On April 18, Ananiev explained that the government spent BGN5.1bn (€2.6bn) to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that the budget will turn to surplus in April.

Ananiev explained that the budget swung to deficit due to the spending on social measures related to the coronacrisis. He also said that the fiscal reserve will reach BGN8bn, which is almost twice the BGN4.5bn minimum required.

However, Vladislav Panev, a prominent economist and member of the opposition Democratic Bulgaria, commented that the expected compensation of the deficit in April is not good news, because traditionally in the first months of the year revenue is much higher than spending and this trend will change in the following months.

Panev noted that the next government will face significant challenges and will be forced to take out loans to patch the budget gap.

“Minister Ananiev has escaped the difficult for him question why the inviolable funds are more than the amount of fiscal reserve. [This is] really important topic for the past months. There is the pebble in the shoe. From this many economists judge that there is no free money. And that loans will be drawn,” Panev wrote on Facebook.

He added that the task of new political formations in parliament is to demonstrate competence and prove they can remove Bulgaria from the position of the EU’s poorest member state.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A hits €8.5bn in CEE in Q1, says Mergermarket

Bulgaria’s Gerb to nominate Daniel Mitov for next PM amid lack of coalition partners

wiiw raises 2021 CEE growth forecast to 3.8%

News

Strong hopes Georgia's political crisis is over after EU brokered agreement

Way paved for release of opposition leader and electoral and judicial reforms.

Team Navalny pulls the trigger on the next big demonstration scheduled for April 21

Supporters of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny called for the next big anti-government demonstration on April 21, the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a State of the Nation Speech.

Samolet see EBITDA up by half despite the coronacrisis

Since Russian residential developer Samolet Group listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) in October last year with a valuation of $721mn a lot has happened. Surprisingly most of it has been good.

Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?

Social media was buzzing with speculation after Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said that he was going to announce a “principled” decision of the last quarter century this week on April 17.

Navalny close to death as Kremlin attempts to ban his group as extremist

Jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny is close to death as he goes into his 19th day of a hunger strike in prison and the Russian authorities try to ban his organisation as "extremist."

Strong hopes Georgia's political crisis is over after EU brokered agreement
2 hours ago
Team Navalny pulls the trigger on the next big demonstration scheduled for April 21
17 hours ago
Samolet see EBITDA up by half despite the coronacrisis
20 hours ago
Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
1 day ago
Navalny close to death as Kremlin attempts to ban his group as extremist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    6 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  4. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    7 days ago
  5. Azerbaijan fires info war salvo against Russia
    1 day ago
  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    6 days ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    21 days ago
  3. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 day ago
  4. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    6 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss