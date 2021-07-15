Bulgaria’s consumer prices speed up growth further in June

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased 2.7% y/y in June, after rising by 2.5% year on year in May. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 1.5% compared to December but dropped by 0.2% month on month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 14.

Heavyweight food prices increased by 0.7% y/y in June, after rising by 0.8% y/y in May. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in transport (up 12.8% y/y), culture and entertainment (up 9.5% y/y) and education (up 5.3% y/y).

Compared to the previous month, housing costs increased the most, by 0.7%, while communications costs dropped 1.1% m/m.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 2.4% y/y in June, after rising 2.3% y/y in May. The HICP was flat m/m in June.

The European Commission predicted the HICP would rise 1.9% in 2021 and reach 2.5% in 2022.