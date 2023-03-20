Bosnian Pride organisers to sue Republika Srpska president

Bosnian Pride organisers to sue Republika Srpska president
/ bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia March 20, 2023

Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, is facing a lawsuit for discrimination against LGBT people, after saying that his entity "does not accept" LGBT organisations.

Dodik’s statement was made after an attack on members of the LGBT community and a journalist who was passing by. Three people were injured, including the journalist.

“Banja Luka [Republika Srpska’s administrative centre] is not a city that can accept and understand that kind of organisation. Given that this was all organised by the people who come from outside, Banja Luka said it does not belong to this sort of conscience. As long as I am the president, I shall always be expressing my stance,” Dodik said as quoted by N1.

He added he felt “no remorse” for the attack.

Pride march organisers said on March 20 they are filing a lawsuit against Dodik and the mayor of Banja Luka, Drasko Stanivukovic, accusing them of encouraging attacks with their public statements.

Mizra Halilcevic, one of the organisers, said an official meeting of the team was supposed to be held in the building of Transparency International. However, the police took the team out, urging them to go back to where they came from and saying they were not safe in Banja Luka, N1 reported.

“As for those who took violent actions, there is a law, they are known, they will be held accountable,” he added.

The March 18 attack followed the ban by the entity’s authorities on the planned Pride march announced on the same day over alleged security reasons. Dodik said he had urged the police to ban the event after 13 associations and organisations objected to the event.

On March 18, a group of 30 people, believed to have been football hooligans, attacked the organisers of Bosnia’s LGBT Pride march. The injured journalist, Vanja Stokic, said the police did not do anything to defend the group. Stokic said she and one of the Pride march activists asked the police to protect them after escaping the attackers but the policemen allegedly said that was not part of their job, N1 reported.

Meanwhile, the anti-LGBT campaign in Republika Srpska continued, with a group of people demolishing the premises of local NGO that is working on human rights protection, including the rights of LGBT people, N1 reported.

The attack was condemned by the international community with foreign embassies calling on Banja Luka’s authorities to take action.

“We strongly condemn this evening's violence in Banja Luka. Words have consequences. When civil society activists and journalists are regularly targets of verbal attack by RS politicians, it creates a climate where physical attacks can follow,” the delegation of the European Union said following the attack.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

All to play for in Russian-Chinese backyard

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia

News

Former Kosovan PM says pensions at risk after SVB, Credit Suisse crises

Avdullah Hoti warns failure to appoint new board at state-run Pension Saving Trust leaves €2.5bn invested in financial markets at the “mercy of fate”.

Chinese President Xi in Moscow to meet Putin in a show of new global power

Chinese President Xi Jinping just arrived in Moscow on a three-day state visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin that provides the Kremlin with a fig leaf of legitimacy for its military campaign in Ukraine and also promotes China to the top table.

Serbian opposition slam Vucic over talks with Kosovo

President Aleksandar Vucic moved closer to a deal with Kosovo at this weekend's Ohrid summit but faces fierce opposition at home.

Turkey bans airports from refuelling Boeings operated by Russian airlines

Ahead of elections, Erdogan administration appears to be caving to some Western sanctions enforcement demands, perhaps fearing action that could hurt the Turkish economy prior to polling day.

Djukanovic risks second-round defeat in Montenegro’s presidential election

Milo Djukanovic led the first round of the election, but faces a credible threat from newcomer Jakov Milatovic in the runoff.

Former Kosovan PM says pensions at risk after SVB, Credit Suisse crises
15 hours ago
Chinese President Xi in Moscow to meet Putin in a show of new global power
17 hours ago
Serbian opposition slam Vucic over talks with Kosovo
1 day ago
Turkey bans airports from refuelling Boeings operated by Russian airlines
1 day ago
Djukanovic risks second-round defeat in Montenegro’s presidential election
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    3 days ago
  2. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    8 days ago
  3. The wheels are coming off Russia’s banking sector
    7 days ago
  4. Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
    6 days ago
  5. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Austria and Russia – ending the 'special relationship'?
    6 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    15 days ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  4. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    8 days ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss