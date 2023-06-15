bneGREEN: Serbia announces Western Balkans' biggest renewable energy auctions

/ bne IntelliNews
By Djordje Tresac in Belgrade June 15, 2023

Serbia is preparing its initial auctions for projects that use renewable energy sources, focusing on wind and solar power. The auctions will be the biggest for renewables in the Western Balkans region to date, Minister for Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic said on June 14. 

These auctions signify the start of the three-year incentive plan aimed at distributing market premiums among renewable energy producers. The total allocated capacity under the plan amounts to 1,300 megawatts, with 1 gigawatt reserved for wind power and 300 megawatts designated for solar energy projects, according to a government statement. 

The auctions prioritise two primary sectors: wind farms, which will have a capacity of 400 megawatts, and solar power plants, which will have a capacity of 50 megawatts. 

The government established the upper limit for bids from renewable energy producers participating in the auction, which is set at €105 per megawatt-hour for wind farms and €90 per megawatt-hour for solar power plants.

"We are aware of the necessity of switching to cleaner energy sources and are working responsibly to take measures to decarbonize our energy sector. I believe that the first auctions for 450 MW from RES are a clear indication of our determination for cleaner and healthier energy," said Djedovic.

According to Djedovic, successful implementation of the auctions is expected to result in Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) generating annual revenues exceeding €3mn.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided the technical support and regulatory framework for the auctions, which have been backed by financial assistance from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and EBRD stakeholders. 

“We are proud to support Serbia in their ambition to decarbonise the power sector and their ambitious targets to accelerate the integration of renewable energy sources through open and transparent auctions," said Matteo Colangeli, EBRD head of the Western Balkans. 

The first auction is planned for mid-August, after the applications have been collected through the OIE auctions portal on the government website, over the next 60 days.

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Iran's giant lithium deposit promises to be a game-changer

Iran’s neighbours appear concerned by the country's rising economic influence since the Islamic Republic discovered a huge lithium deposit on its territory. Those leading the energy transition are searching the world for such mineral resources.

bneGREEN: Turkmenistan responds to calls for action on immense methane leaks

One initiative approved by president will pave way for remote nation to join the Global Methane Pledge.

Kazakhstan: Authorities declare state of emergency over Caspian

Officials have tried to ignore the situation for years, but appear to have been spurred into action by the president.

bneGREEN: Energy minister says geothermal powerhouse Hungary not exploiting its potential

Geothermal energy could strengthen Hungary’s energy security, replacing up to 1.5 bcm of natural gas a year.

bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war

European electricity consumers will save some €100bn on their energy bills due to the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources caused by the Russian-induced energy crisis, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

bneGREEN: Iran's giant lithium deposit promises to be a game-changer
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Turkmenistan responds to calls for action on immense methane leaks
1 day ago
Kazakhstan: Authorities declare state of emergency over Caspian
5 days ago
bneGREEN: Energy minister says geothermal powerhouse Hungary not exploiting its potential
9 days ago
bneGREEN: Europe saves €100bn from the switch to renewables due to the Ukraine war
9 days ago

