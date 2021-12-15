bneGREEN: Russia draws up carbon operator rules

bneGREEN: Russia draws up carbon operator rules
Emblem of Russian Ministry of Economic Development.
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2021

The Russian Ministry for Economic Development has drawn up the procedure for determining payments for services provided by the operator of the register of carbon units. The carbon operator rules are submitted for approval to the the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service and the Central Bank of Russia.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, the government is formalising the decarbonisation strategy as Russia is revving up to launch a four-decade-long, RUB480 trillion ($6.5 trillion) investment campaign to reduce carbon emissions by 60% before 2050 from 2019 levels

Moving forward with giving shape to carbon regulation, the EconMin has proposed setting a maximum price for certain operations: opening an account in the register, as well as registering a climate project, can cost no more than RUB18,000, and making entries about the release of carbon units will cost no more than 1% of the cost of carbon units. 

In order to credit or debit carbon credits from an account, it is proposed to charge no more than RUB5 for each unit. The Moscow Exchange, VEB.RF state development institution and Gazprombank could jointly run the register.

"Establishing who is going to operate the register, as well as the rules related to carbon units, are some of the steps necessary to create the base for climate projects and to account for emissions in Russia correctly," VTB Capital (VTBC) commented.

The analysts remind that the recently approved Sakhalin trading experiment (which is to define the base for the national carbon trading system) has a CO2 price of RUB150-2,000/tonne ($2-$27/tonne) if the permitted output is exceeded, while MinEconomy’s preliminary version of the low-carbon strategy mentioned a possible RUB500-RUB700/tonne price after 2030. 

However, the World Bank estimated that Russia needs a price of $44-$130/tonne (from 2025) to reach carbon neutrality, while the International Monetary Fund puts it at $50/tonne. VTBC previously estimated that a CO2 price of $30/tonne would make it possible to decarbonise 50% of GHG emissions in Russia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Uzbek energy reforms focus on energy saving, high efficiency in the first phase

Tensions as US imposes more sanctions on Iran ahead of next Vienna nuclear talks

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Can Russian aviation go green?

Due to its history of pioneering technological development, its expansive geography, and its vast and well-financed petrochemicals industry, Russia could be at the forefront of green air travel if it chooses to be.

Latvia issues eight-year sustainability bonds worth €600mn

Issue is Baltic states' first sustainability bond.

Russian petrochemical giant Sibur strengthens ESG targets

Sibur, one of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, has set more ambitious ESG targets over the next five years, including in recycling, low-carbon products and energy use.

bneGREEN: Russia's $6.5 trillion decarbonising plan will launch next year

Russia is revving up to launch a four-decade-long, RUB89 trillion ($1.2 trillion) investment campaign to reduce carbon emissions by 60% before 2050 from 2019 levels.

Loan guarantee for Bosnia’s Tuzla 7 coal plant confirmed as illegal

Further blow for Bosnian Federation's plans to update coal-fired power plant with Chinese loan after US supplier GE pulled out in June.

bneGREEN: Can Russian aviation go green?
2 days ago
Latvia issues eight-year sustainability bonds worth €600mn
6 days ago
Russian petrochemical giant Sibur strengthens ESG targets
11 days ago
bneGREEN: Russia's $6.5 trillion decarbonising plan will launch next year
13 days ago
Loan guarantee for Bosnia’s Tuzla 7 coal plant confirmed as illegal
14 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    6 days ago
  3. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    4 days ago
  4. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    5 days ago
  5. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    20 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    29 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    20 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    28 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss