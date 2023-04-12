bneGREEN: Global power sector emissions may have peaked – Ember

bneGREEN: Global power sector emissions may have peaked – Ember
/ bne IntelliNews
By by Roberta Harrington in Los Angeles April 12, 2023

Emissions from the electricity sector could have peaked in 2022, says a new report from climate and energy think-tank Ember.

The power sector is the largest source of climate-contributing emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) globally.

Clean power growth is likely to exceed electricity demand growth in 2023; this would be the first year for this to happen outside a recession, said Ember.

“As soon as 2023, wind and solar could push the world into a new era of falling fossil generation, and therefore of falling power sector emissions,” said the report.

With average growth in electricity demand and clean power, Ember forecasts that 2023 will see a small fall in fossil generation (-47 TWh, -0.3%), with bigger falls in subsequent years as wind and solar grow further.

In short, wind and solar are slowing the rise in power sector emissions. If all the electricity from wind and solar instead were from fossil generation, power sector emissions would have been 20% higher in 2022.

But although electricity is cleaner than ever, the world is using more of it, noted Ember.

Even so, wind and solar power achieved a record 12% proportion of global power generation in 2022, up from 10% the year before, said the report.

Together, all clean electricity sources renewables and nuclear reached 39% of global electricity, a new record high, continued Ember in its fourth annual Global Electricity Review.

Solar generation rose by 24% in 2022, making it the fastest-growing electricity source for 18 years in a row. Wind generation grew by 17%.

The increase in global solar generation in 2022 could have met South Africa’s annual electricity demand, and the rise in wind generation could have powered almost all of the UK.

The change in global wind and solar generation increased by 19% in 2022 compared with 2021. Coal generation was up 1.1%, in line with the average annual increase over the past decade, and global gas generation was down 0.2% in the wake of high gas prices globally.

Of coal generation, Ember said: “The ‘coal power phasedown’ agreed at [the UN’s] COP26 [meeting] in 2021 may not have begun in 2022, but also the energy crisis didn’t lead to a major increase in coal burn as many [had] feared.”

More than 60 countries now generate more than 10% of their electricity from wind and solar. However, other sources of clean electricity dropped for the first time since 2011 due to a fall in nuclear output and fewer new nuclear and hydro plants coming online.

The IEA Net Zero Emissions scenario points to a 2040 net-zero power sector, 10 years ahead of a net-zero economy in 2050.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central and Southeast European companies eye lucrative Ukraine reconstruction opportunities

Romania’s trade gap shrinks on lower industrial activity

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: China to exceed 1.2 TW wind, solar by 2030

China is expected to exceed its target of having 1.2 TW of combined solar and wind energy capacity in place by 2030, with forecasts predicting a combined capacity of 3.3 TW by that time, according to a new report by Goldman Sachs Research.

bneGREEN: Renewables investment of $35 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition - IRENA

The global energy transition is “off-track”, aggravated by the effects of world-wide crises, says the International Renewable Energy Agency in a new report. A renewables investment of $35 trillion by 2030 is needed for the energy transition.

bneGREEN: Slovenian central bank hikes investments in green bonds

Central bank raised the share of investments in green, social and sustainability bonds to 7% or almost €280mn in the last five years, and plans further increase.

bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031

Pristina aims to hike share of electricity from renewable resources from just 6.3% currently under new 2022-2031 energy strategy.

bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC

The pace and scale of what has been done so far to combat climate change, and current plans, are insufficient to tackle the problem, said scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

bneGREEN: China to exceed 1.2 TW wind, solar by 2030
11 days ago
bneGREEN: Renewables investment of $35 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition - IRENA
17 days ago
bneGREEN: Slovenian central bank hikes investments in green bonds
18 days ago
bneGREEN: Kosovo to raise share of renewable electricity to 35% in 2031
19 days ago
bneGREEN: Pace, scale of climate change action has been insufficient – IPCC
23 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    4 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    9 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    3 months ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    25 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    14 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    22 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss