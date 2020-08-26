Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Alexievich refuses to answer investigators’ questions

Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Alexievich refuses to answer investigators’ questions
Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich was called in by investigators as part of a criminal probe into the newly formed Coordination Committee
By bne IntelliNews August 26, 2020

Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich refused to answer investigators’ questions after she was called in as a witness into a criminal probe that has been launched into the opposition Coordinating Council.

Alexievich is one of several prominent Belarusians that have joined the newly established Coordinating Council that was set up on August 14 at the instigation of former English teacher and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to negotiate a transfer of power with Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko and his exit from the nation’s top job.

Alexievich was named a member of the council's presidium but has not attended its sessions.

"I am completely calm. I do not feel guilty. Everything we are doing is legal and necessary," Alexievich told AFP as she arrived at the Investigative Committee's headquarters in Minsk with other members of the presidium, as cited by the Moscow Times. 

She left shortly afterwards, saying she had refused to answer questions and that the Council's only goal was "to unite society."

Alexievich won the Nobel Literature Prize in 2015 and has been an outspoken critic of Lukashenko.

Lukashenko has refused to acknowledge the Coordinating Council in any way and ordered a criminal investigation into the body, which he accuses of trying to organise a coup d'état.

As bne IntelliNews reported, two other prominent members of the Coordinating Council – Volha Kavalkova, the co-chairwoman of the Belarusian Christian Democrats and a prominent member of Tikhanovskaya's campaign team, and Siarhei Dyleuski, who leads the striking workers at the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) – have already been arrested on August 24 for “organising an illegal demonstration.”

Another member of the council, former diplomat and culture minister Pavel Latushko, was also questioned by investigators for several hours on August 25 and signed an agreement barring him from discussing the meeting. Latushko emerged at the first meeting of the Coordinating Council as a powerful speaker and with his experience of working inside the government could emerge as a leader of the opposition.

He was widely hailed for his decision to publicly criticise Lukashenko during the early demonstrations and was sacked from his job as director of the famous Janka Kupala National Theatre, the oldest theatre in Minsk. After his dismissal the entire staff of the theatre also quit.

Opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko formed a Coordination Council to oversee a peaceful transition of power after they rejected his claim to have won a sixth term in an August 9 presidential vote.

Lukashenko dispatched the security services to violently crack down on mass protests against his re-election and opened a criminal probe into the council, accusing its members of attempting to topple his government.

Staff of the Janka Kupala National Theater showing their resignation letters to Belarusian Minister of Culture Yuri Bondar on August 18 after director Pavel Latushko was sacked.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarusian ruble falls to record lows on the back of political crisis

Thousands gather on Belarus' Independence Square in the rain to maintain protest momentum

EXCLUSIVE: Belarus’ Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: “I see myself with my family at home in Belarus for Christmas”

News

EU’s top diplomats ‘to discuss toolbox of Turkey options broader than sanctions’

Berlin meeting takes place as France joins Italy, Greece and Cyprus in military exercises in eastern Mediterranean where Ankara is accused of illegal gas and oil exploration.

Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations

Serbian President Vucic says Belgrade respects the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, and won't back Bosnian Serb President Dodik's ambition for Republika Srpska's secession.

Hungary's government under pressure to launch stimulus as outlook deteriorates

Budapest is planning to launch further stimulus measures in September as Hungary faces a widening deficit and the deepest recession since 2009.

Russia's Yakunin-founded Dialogue of Civilizations think-tank in Berlin demands formal apology for "biased" Spiegel exposé articles

The Dialogue of Civilizations (DOC) think-tank in Berlin has made a formal complaint to Germany’s press council about two articles that appeared in Der Spiegel claiming the institution is part of Russia’s hybrid war on the West.

Belarusian ruble falls to record lows on the back of political crisis

The Belarusian ruble fell towards a record low against the dollar on August 24 due to mounting fears the showdown between the people and self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko could drag on for months and cause an economic crisis.

EU’s top diplomats ‘to discuss toolbox of Turkey options broader than sanctions’
24 minutes ago
Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations
5 hours ago
Hungary's government under pressure to launch stimulus as outlook deteriorates
5 hours ago
Russia's Yakunin-founded Dialogue of Civilizations think-tank in Berlin demands formal apology for "biased" Spiegel exposé articles
1 day ago
Belarusian ruble falls to record lows on the back of political crisis
12 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    7 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    5 days ago
  3. Belarus' defence minister tells military elite: "It is necessary to fight. And if necessary with weapons" as Lukashenko's counteroffensive gathers momentum
    6 days ago
  4. Belarus' President Lukashenko launches a counteroffensive against protests in co-ordination with Moscow
    6 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Why Belarus is exceptional
    7 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    11 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    1 month ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    30 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss