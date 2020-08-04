Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko warns of a “bath-house” in which “everybody” will suffer – as far away as Vladivostok

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, seeking his sixth term in the presidential election due on August 9, has grabbed Belarusian media headlines on August 4, having delivered his vehement State of the Union address, in which he warned that the “destabilisation” of the country – he stayed short of mentioning the name of the opposition’s presidential hopeful Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – can lead to a “bath house” in which “everybody” will suffer – as far away as Vladivostok, Russia’s easternmost point.

“This could be instigated without any nuclear weapon. So I am warning those who are triggering enmity and sedition: stop doing that. Otherwise we will all perish – as far as Vladivostok is,” he warned in his passionate speech on late August 4.

He again lashed out at the detained Russian mercenaries and, addressing the opinion voiced in some Belarusian press, that they could have planned Turkey, not Belarus as their final destination, he vehemently called it “a bunch of lies. Do not be mistaken that they were ostensibly transiting our country to somewhere else. Be it Istanbul, Venezuela, Africa and Libya. This is a bunch of lies. They gave their affidavits – they have been sent to Belarus namely. With concrete tasks. They told us everything,” Lukashenka told the Belarusian legislators and the nation – his speech was streamed live – with his fist high in the air and occasionally slamming the stand.

Lukashenko admitted that “a new unit” of sedition instigators had been apprehended in Belarus on August 4. Having warned that in an attempt to instigate unrests and sedition in Belarus, “new technologies, billions of money” are used, Lukashenko, however, reiterated that although the detained mercenaries came from Russia, Russia will “forever” remain Belarus’ “staunchest” ally.

“That is in our roots, despite that Russia has replaced our brotherly relationships with those that two partners have. Alas, I’d say,” Lukashenko said. “In fact, Russia is afraid of losing us and China, our other friend, wants stability here too,” he added.

The incumbent head of state warned that Belarus is stepping into “an epoch” of “major geopolitical shake-ups.”

August 4 also marked the day when Lukashenko rolled out his electoral programme. The document appeared on the website of the newspaper Zvyazda, entitled “Together for Belarus”!

In his election programme Lukashenko promised an impressive growth in salaries. According to the document, salaries will double over the next five years. However, the head of state promises no shock therapy, but expects “improvement on what was created”. Among other things, Lukashenko announced a referendum on changes to the Constitution. It is proposed that primarily the powers of the state authorities be determined. The president also promised to eliminate the country’s dependence in oil and gas, financial and other areas, to create a “green economy”, to ensure equal rights for private and public companies.

Earlier the election programme of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was unveiled. She specifies that her main goal is to hold real fair elections with the participation of all alternative candidates.

The presidential candidate has also appealed to the citizens of Belarus not to vote early in any case and convince their friends, neighbours and acquaintances to come to the elections on August 9.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also urges people to become independent observers at polling stations and defend their voice. Many initiatives have been created for this purpose, including “Honest People”, “Right of Choice”, “Movement Truth”, “Zubr” and others.

In general, her programme is divided into blocks, which are dedicated to the work of the courts, the fight against corruption, the sector of housing and communal services, the development of local self-government, foreign policy and the economic block.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya promises to arrange reforms in healthcare, education and pensions.

It seems, however, that she, who is largely seen as the only candidate able to throw down the gauntlet against Lukashenko, will see hurdles being erected against her in the remaining stretch of campaigning until August 8.

Authorities of Stoubtsy have prevented on August 4 a rally in support of Tikhanovskaya, the human rights centre Viasna reported. The construction equipment was driven to the Youth stadium, where the meeting was to be held, and the repair work was simulated. The head of ideological work of the district executive committee was personally present at the stadium.

And the authorities may have mulled more sly actions to divert the nation’s attention from Tikhanovskaya.

“It must've been painful to see tens of thousands of people supporting #Tsikhanouskaya.So the authorities announced that every evening till August 8 there will be a concert on the Bangalore square. Such a coincidence that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya planned another massive rally on August 6 there,” tweeted Hanna Liubakova, a broadcasting journalist and researcher from Belarus.

Meanwhile, Sergeij Cherachan, another presidential candidate, offers structural reform of economy, creation of local self-government and development of national identity. Andrei Dzmitryieu, also a presidential hopeful, promises a transition to a parliamentary-presidential republic, limitation of terms of presidency and new elections.

On August 4, Belarus had also opened some of the polling stations to enable the citizens who for some reason or other cannot show up at a polling station on the main election day to cast their vote during August 4-8.

However, Lukashenko’s opponents and human rights activists urge people not to avail themselves of the chance, saying that early polling may play into the hands of the election authorities that are allegedly involved in vote rigging.

“Early voting for the presidential election has started today in #Belarus. No curtains around voting booths, photo is forbidden, independent observers were not allowed in many election commissions. Early voting is considered the most straightforward way to rig an election in Belarus,” tweeted Hanna Liubakova, a Belarusian journalist.

This year, the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) has introduced changes at some polling stations: now the booths will not be completely closed with curtains. Moreover, the citizens’ proposal to install cameras at polling stations at the expense of Belarusians does not meet the requirements of the election law, the CEC said on August, 2.

In late July, the election authorities reduced the number of observers at the stations, referring to the ‘difficult epidemiological situation in the country’. Later, CEC chairperson Lidziya Yarmoshyna proposed observers to work at polling stations in several shifts.

Despite Lukashenko’s efforts to hold things under his control, more trouble perhaps looms for him ahead. Belarus’ independent trade unions have urged on August 4 three other presidential candidates – Kanapatskaya, Dzmitryev and Cherachen – to withdraw from the upcoming election in the interest of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.