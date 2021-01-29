Armenia sells $750mn 10 year eurobond

By bne IntelIiNews January 29, 2021

Armenia has sold a $750mn 10-year eurobond. Global Capital reported that market participants said it was “expensive” for investors, with a negative new issue premium of 10bp.

The 3.6%-coupon February 2031 Reg S/144A bond was priced at 97.738 to yield 3.875%, or 280.2bp over mid-swaps.

Bookmakers HSBC, JP Morgan and Citigroup set guidance at 4.125%-4.5%. Final books were over $2.5bn.

Charlie Robertson at Renaissance Capital reacted to the bond on Twitter, saying: “Amazing markets. #Armenia loses a war with Azerbaijan, but borrows $750m Eurobond this week (that's a third of its $2.2bn FX reserves) at 3.9% interest rate for ten years. Demand was high enough to be $250m above $500m initial plans. Its Ba3 / B+ rated, like Cote D'Ivoire.”

