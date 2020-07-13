Anti-government protests spread across Bulgaria

Tens of thousands of people in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia and several other major cities flooded onto the streets on July 12 – the fourth day of anti-corruption protests — demanding the resignations of government and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev and showing the long-collected anger of people after years of apathy.

To defend democracy is the motto of the protests, sparked by a raid on the offices of President Rumen Radev and the arrest of two of his advisors on unproven accusations of influence peddling. This was seen as attempt of by Geshev to put pressure on Radev, who is a loud critic of the government of Boyko Borissov.

Some of the placards at the Sofia protest read: “How long shall we stand Borissov’s lies” or “Mutri [mafia] out!” and “It is so bad that even introverts are here”.

Bulgaria’s three other biggest cities – Burgas, Varna and Plovdiv – also joined with rallies and many see in these protests a renewed energy from the rallies in the summer of 2013.

“The protest is not political. People want the mafia out of the management of the state and to live in a normal, democratic country. And they are tens of thousands,” Miglena, a teacher and mother of two, said.

Georgi, 33, said he does not support any of the opposition parties and he is not out to defend Radev, but to oust all corrupt politicians.

“I will not stop protesting against all corrupt politicians even if they are from the party I support as a voter. This is my civil right, even more – my obligation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Kornelia Ninova said her party will use the protests and file a no-confidence vote against Borissov, which triggered anger among protesters who say the party must not try to use the protests in its favour.

After flooding the streets for months, in 2013 Bulgarians forced the then government of the BSP to resign and the early election was won by Borissov in 2014. Widespread corruption and never-ending political scandals under Borissov’s last two governments have led to apathy and lack of energy for protests in the past several years. Now this is beginning to change.