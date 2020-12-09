Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3

Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
By bne IntelliNews December 9, 2020

Romania's GDP increased by a real 5.6% q/q in Q3, in seasonally adjusted terms, the statistics office INS announced, confirming the flash estimate issued in November. The quarter's GDP reached RON270.2bn (€57.3bn). In unadjusted terms, Romania's economic output in Q3 was 6.0% lower than in the same period of 2019.

The partial economic recovery in Q3, after the deep 12.2% q/q contraction in Q2, fell short of analysts' expectations.

A significant part of the 6% annual contraction, namely 2.7pp, is explained by the outstanding plunge in agriculture where the value-added generated was 29% lower in a quarter when this sector usually holds significant weight in the total GDP.

Meanwhile, industry contracted by only 6.6% y/y (in value added terms), resulting in a 1.5pp negative contribution to the quarter's economic decline.

The sector of services to households, which aggregates the HoReCa segment's negative dynamics and the retail segment's positive evolution, was down 3.2% y/y in terms of gross value added and dragged down the GDP by 0.5pp.

The third major negative driver for Romania's GDP in Q3 was the net taxes and subsidies, which contracted by 12.6% y/y making a negative 1.2 pp contribution. Deferred taxes and significant subsidies contributed to this.

Only the sectors of constructions (+9.8% y/y), IT&C (+6.5% y/y), and real estate (+1.2% y/y) recorded positive dynamics in the third quarter of the year.

On the demand side, domestic consumption dropped only by 3.3% y/y in Q3 while the gross fixed capital formation advanced by 2.3% y/y. The domestic demand thus demonstrated milder y/y deterioration compared to the domestic supply, but the external demand plunge was steeper.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition

Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election

Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday

Data

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms

Work continues apace in hope of better times ahead after decimation of country’s international tourism industry this year by coronavirus crisis.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year

Russia’s Watcom shopping index, providing a measure of foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time, stopped falling in the last weeks of November but remains down by a half on the same week a year ago.

Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November

Russian consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.4% year on year in November 2020, up from 4% seen in October and breaching the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) target rate of 4%, according to the latest data of Rosstat statistics agency.

Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday

With fewer holiday options, Romanians seem to have refurnished their homes and renewed their home appliance stock.

Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year

Real wages in Ukraine jumped 10.6% y/y in October, feeding a sharp pick up in consumption, but in dollar terms the weakening currency means wages have been stagnating and stuck at circa $430 for almost a year now.

Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
20 hours ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
1 day ago
Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November
1 day ago
Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
5 days ago
Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    7 days ago
  2. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    9 days ago
  3. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    4 days ago
  4. Erdogan needs to go says analyst assessing Turkey’s economic collapse
    7 days ago
  5. Ozon shares jump 40% in first minutes of trading after IPO on NASDAQ
    7 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    15 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    7 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    9 days ago
  4. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    28 days ago
  5. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss