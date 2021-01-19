ADB appoints Kazakh national Eugene Zhukov as director general of Central and West Asia Regional Department

By bne IntelIiNews January 19, 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) last week appointed a Kazakh national, Eugene Zhukov, as director general of its Central and West Asia Regional Department.

Zhukov will lead ADB’s engagement with 10 countries in the region, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. His role includes overseeing the bank’s regional portfolio of $24bn.

Zhukov will manage 10 country offices and seven sector divisions. These are energy; public management, the financial sector, and trade; social; transport and communications; environment, natural resources, and agriculture; regional cooperation and operations coordination; and urban development and water.

“Central and West Asia has experienced unprecedented change in recent decades and while there is vast potential for continued development, our immediate focus remains on addressing the impacts of COVID-19,” said Zhukov. “ADB will continue to work closely with governments and development partners in the region to foster the economic recovery, develop transport corridors, promote renewable energy, and build competitive and inclusive economies.”

Zhukov has over 25 years of experience at ADB, which he joined in 1995. 

His previous managerial roles at ADB included director, Pacific operations division; regional director, Pacific liaison office based in Sydney, Australia; director at the Budget and Management Division; and senior advisor at the Office of the Director General, Budget, Personnel, Management Systems Department. 

Zhukov is replacing outgoing regional director general Werner Liepach.

