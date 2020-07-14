$225mn funding values Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath at over $10bn

$225mn funding values Romanian RPA unicorn UiPath at over $10bn
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 14, 2020

UiPath, the enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, has closed a $225mn series E funding round, which put its value at $10.2bn.

The funding and the new valuation, about $3bn higher than the previous round, were accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, during which demand for software and automation robots exploded, according to Dines.

The new funding brings its total raised to over $1.2bn. The series E investment round was led by Alkeon Capital Investment Fund. Accel, Coatue, Dragoneer, IVP, Madrona Venture Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, Tiger Global, Wellington and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. also participated in the financing.

The last round took place in April 2019 and valued the company at $7bn.

Dines says the new funding will be used to scale UiPath’s platform and deepen its investments in “AI-powered innovation” as it expands its cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The round will also likely lay the groundwork for future strategic deals, following UiPath’s acquisition of startups StepShot and ProcessGold last October.

The company has announced that it is now accelerating its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the light of COVID-19. Dines announced in February that the company was considering an IPO.

"We were thinking of a listing at the end of 2021 or 2022, but COVID-19 has accelerated our plans," Allison Webster, a UiPath spokeswoman, told Bloomberg.

The company announced that it has reached recurring annual revenues of over $400mn, compared to $100mn previously.

Founded in Romania in 2005 under the name DeskOver and renamed UiPath in 2015, the company has added the CIA, the US Navy, McDonald's Corp, Duracell and Swiss Re among its clients. In 2018, it became the first startup founded in Romania to acquire unicorn status (over $1bn valuation).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

AliExpress sets ambitious goals in Russia, IPO possible

ING Bank launches fashion marketplace in Romania

Ucom tries to block Team’s acquisition of Veon Armenia

Tech

AliExpress sets ambitious goals in Russia, IPO possible

AliExpress Russia is aiming to reach $10bn gross merchandise volume by 2022-2023, and has not ruled out a future IPO.

ING Bank launches fashion marketplace in Romania

ING takes on Romanian online retailers Fashion Days and answear.ro, but plans international expansion for its DealWise platform.

Ucom tries to block Team’s acquisition of Veon Armenia

Telco Ucom is seeking to block an attempt by rival Team – set up earlier this year by two of its former executives – to buy Veon Armenia.

Kazakhstan launches mobile app to combat counterfeit and illegal alcohol sales

e-Sapa app based on tracker for fuel sales developed as industry association says around 40% of alcohol sold in Kazakhstan is counterfeit or illegal.

Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania

The Movial office in Iasi will become the fourth technology development centre in the region for Microsoft.

AliExpress sets ambitious goals in Russia, IPO possible
22 hours ago
ING Bank launches fashion marketplace in Romania
5 days ago
Ucom tries to block Team’s acquisition of Veon Armenia
5 days ago
Kazakhstan launches mobile app to combat counterfeit and illegal alcohol sales
6 days ago
Microsoft sets up new development centre in Romania
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  2. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    4 days ago
  3. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    6 days ago
  4. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    6 days ago
  5. Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
    3 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    14 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    6 days ago
  3. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    28 days ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    1 month ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss