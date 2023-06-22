Uzbekistan’s 5M23 foreign trade expands 25.4%

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent June 22, 2023

Uzbekistan's 5M23 foreign trade turnover expanded by 25.4% y/y to $25.81bn, according to the country's national statistical agency.

Exports amounted to $10.51bn, up 24.1% y/y. Imports grew by 26.4% to $15.3bn. The foreign trade deficit was thus $4.79bn.

In May, Uzbekistan increased its gold exports to $1.3bn. Total shipments of precious metals abroad in 5M23 stood at $4.37bn, higher by 47.3% y/y.

Also in 5M23 trade, China remained Uzbekistan's top trade partner at $4.54bn (17.6% of trade turnover), with Chinese exports accounting for $3.71bn of the figure. Russia placed second. Uzbek exports to Russia amounted to $986.3mn, while imports from Russia totalled $2.85bn.

Excluding precious metals, in Uzbek commodity exports, manufactured goods accounted for the highest value, at $1.71bn.

Revenue from textile and fabric exports decreased by almost 16% y/y to $860.5mn. Exports of non-ferrous metals dropped by 12.9% y/y to $579.9mn.

Also in the five-month period, Uzbekistan spent 78.1% more on car imports than in the same period of last year, recording a figure of $570.8mn.

