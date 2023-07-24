Uzbekistan exports $85mn of gas to China in June

Uzbekistan exported more than $85mn of natural gas to China in June, TASS has reported, citing the Chinese customs administration.
In 1H23, Uzbekistan's natural gas shipments to China amounted to $203.9mn, down by twice y/y. Uzbekistan was one of the five main suppliers of natural gas to China in the reporting period, taking fifth place behind Turkmenistan ($5.06bn), Russia ($3.98bn), Myanmar ($737.9mn) and Kazakhstan ($448.7mn).
The monthly dynamics of gas exports from Uzbekistan to China keep trending upwards. Compared to May, the export volume increased by almost 9% or $7.14mn.
According to Uzbekistan’s national statistical committee, since the beginning of the year, the country's total gas exports were valued at $278.4mn.
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the rating of Uzbekistan's Kapitalbank from 'B-' to 'B'. The forecast is Stable. Analysts noted ... more
Several banks in Central Asia and the South Caucasus have ceased working with Russian money transfer company Unistream in response to a July 20 move by the US Treasury Department to impose sanctions ... more
The UK in 2022 issued six-month seasonal workers scheme (SWS) visas to 4,341 labourers from Kyrgyzstan last year versus just 304 in 2021, according to UK Home Office figures. Thousands more were ... more