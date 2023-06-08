Serbia’s central bank raises key rate to 6.25% to tackle inflationary pressures

Serbia’s central bank raises key rate to 6.25% to tackle inflationary pressures
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 8, 2023

The Serbian central bank said on June 8 it decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25 basis points to 6.25% (chart) to tackle inflationary pressures. The rates on deposit and lending facilities were also raised to 5% and 7.5%, respectively.

When making the decision, the executive board estimated that it is necessary to continue with a moderate tightening of monetary conditions. The aim is to prevent inflationary expectations from growing and to ensure that inflation follows a downward trajectory, returning to the acceptable limits set within the projection horizon.

The effectiveness of the transmission mechanism of monetary policy through the interest rate channel was evident in the previous increase in the reference interest rate, the bank said. It successfully impacted interest rates on the money market, loans, and savings.

In addition to the interest rate adjustment, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) has maintained relative stability in the exchange rate of the dinar against the euro.

While global energy prices, including electricity and gas, along with other primary products, have decreased, inflationary pressures on a global scale remain a concern

The executive board highlighted the need for cautious monetary policy, especially considering uncertainties surrounding the duration of the conflict in Ukraine and energy availability and prices in the future.

Aligning with the expectations of the executive board, inflation in Serbia peaked in March and subsequently slowed down in April to 15.1% year-on-year.

This deceleration was largely influenced by a slowdown in the growth of food prices, which had been a significant contributor to inflation in the previous period.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovan PM given ultimatum to tackle tensions in north

Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests

e-commerce thriving in Serbia with purchases passing €330mn mark in Q1

Data

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high

​Ukraine's international reserves have achieved their highest level since August 2011, currently amounting to $37.3bn, Ukraine Business News reported on June 7.

Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic

Industrial sector declines by 8.3% year-on-year in April.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May

Inflation slowdown started in November after the government capped prices of basic food products.

Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April

While energy price growth remained strong, the increase in prices of intermediary goods slowed to 3.0% y/y – the slowest annual advance since 2020.

Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month

Retail sales in Hungary fell 13.6% year on year in April and by 12.6% when adjusted for calendar effects. The figure was below analysts’ projections.

Ukraine's international reserves reach 11-year high
8 hours ago
Hungary’s industrial production falls at steepest pace since pandemic
10 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 11.3% in May
20 hours ago
Factory-gate inflation in Romania eases to 11.6% y/y in April
1 day ago
Hungary’s retail sales fall for fifth straight month
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  2. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    2 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    2 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    2 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    25 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    13 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    29 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    30 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss