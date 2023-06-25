Russia’s Wagner is Turkey’s SADAT warns opposition leader

Russia’s Wagner is Turkey’s SADAT warns opposition leader
Given events in Russia the SADAT operation of Adnan Tanriverdi (centre) is coming under renewed scrutiny. / tv OZ, screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews June 25, 2023

As the mutinous Russian mercenary group Wagner barrelled towards Moscow on June 24 before aborting the insurrection, Turkey’s main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu likened the private army to Turkey’s SADAT.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kilicdaroglu recalled how he stood in front of SADAT's Istanbul headquarters in 2022 and made a statement. "I have repeatedly warned the government about SADAT. I have said that they want to destroy the Republic of Turkey and change its language, flag and constitution," he said.

He added: “I hope that what happened in Russia will be a lesson because Russia's Wagner is Turkey's SADAT Inc. I declare once again we will not allow any paramilitary structure that is an enemy of the people."

SADAT Inc. International Defense Consultancy has previously refuted Kilicdaroglu’s suspicions about its activities, saying it is simply a defence consultancy for police and armed forces and is in no way running a mercenary army.

The private military company (PMC) was founded in 2012 by former Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) brigadier general Adnan Tanriverdi and 22 other former TSK officers and non-commissioned officers. Tanriverdi, who was pushed out of Turkey’s traditionally secular army in 1996 in a purge of Islamist officers, is said to have a close relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appointed the SADAT chief to his cabinet as chief military counsellor in 2016. Some critics have even called SADAT Erdogan’s “private militia”.

Tanriverdi resigned from his post as Erdogan’s military adviser in 2020 after telling an audience at a speech that SADAT was paving the way for the coming of the Mahdi, a messianic figure some Muslims believe will redeem mankind before the world ends.

The company's manifesto says SADAT "aims to assist the Islamic world in taking a role among the super global powers as a self-sufficient global power".

In the past decade, SADAT has fended off accusations that its personnel have been involved in the anti-coup operation mounted in Turkey in July 2016, training Islamist jihadists in Syria and other Middle East locations, training Syrian rebels to fight in the Syrian war, sending arms shipments to jihadist groups in Syria aligned with Turkey, transferring funds and materiel to Hamas, selling weapons to militias in the Libyan civil war and recruiting Syrian mercenaries whom it transported to Nagorno-Karabakh to fight on behalf of Azerbaijan in its 2020 war with Armenia over the disputed territory. SADAT has claimed that the accusations are part of a Western disinformation campaign designed to tarnish the image of Turkey and Erdogan.

During his crisis with Wagner, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Erdogan, who was said by his presidential office to have told Russia’s leader to show “common sense” in resolving the rebellion led by Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Algeria one of Russia's top three partners in Africa, Russian President Putin tells counterpart President Tebboune

As US confirms indirect talks with Iran, devil or cherub is in hidden detail

Oil pares losses as White House denies report US and Iran near 'crude exports for nuclear pause' deal

Prigozhin mutiny challenges Serbian right-wingers’ loyalty to Putin

Serbia's rightwing opposition appeared caught off-guard when paramilitary Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his march on Moscow.

Hungary mulls asking ECB to ease capital requirements of central bank

The Hungarian National Bank is on track for a record HUF1.8-2 trillion loss this year.

Hidroelectrica listing to set off new wave of IPOs in Romania

Successful IPO of Romanian hydropower giant could lead to listings of Bucharest Airports, Constanta Port and salt monopoly Salrom, says portfolio manager of shareholder Fondul Proprietatea.

“It was not a coup,” Prigozhin says in first comments since his mutiny ended

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said that he was not trying to seize power with his armed uprising, but only protesting against the “ineffective” conduct by Russia’s military command, in his first comments since the insurrection.

Borrell warns of political and financial "measures" if elections are not held in northern Kosovo

EU and US already reduced high-level visits, contacts and financial cooperation with Kosovo to pressure Pristina to de-escalate situation in north.

  Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    5 days ago
  WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin's insurrection
    3 days ago
  BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    7 days ago
  Bulgaria's pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    2 days ago
  BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    11 days ago
  COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    5 days ago
  Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    30 days ago
  BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

