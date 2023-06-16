Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes in the event of favourable weather conditions this year, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS on June 16, adding that the 2022 harvest record might be equalled in the future. (chart)

"In the event of good weather, I think it is possible," she said when asked whether Russia might approach the 130mn tonnes mark in 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that the country’s grain harvest with new regions taken into account might reach 123mn tonnes in 2023, including 78mn tonnes of wheat.

Russia has brought in a new all-time high record harvest of 153mn-155mn tonnes of grain , President Vladimir Putin said in March.

The estimate for this year’s export of grain remains at 60mn tonnes the deputy minister said.