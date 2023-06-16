Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good
Russia's agricultural ministry upped its forecast for this year's grain harvest from 123mn tonnes to 130mn tonnes, if the weather is good. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 16, 2023

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes in the event of favourable weather conditions this year, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS on June 16, adding that the 2022 harvest record might be equalled in the future. (chart)

"In the event of good weather, I think it is possible," she said when asked whether Russia might approach the 130mn tonnes mark in 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that the country’s grain harvest with new regions taken into account might reach 123mn tonnes in 2023, including 78mn tonnes of wheat.  

Russia has brought in a new all-time high record harvest of 153mn-155mn tonnes of grain , President Vladimir Putin said in March.

The  estimate for this year’s export of grain remains at 60mn tonnes the deputy minister said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lukashenko threatens to use nukes if attacked

Russia’s economy rescued by the “accelerated adaptability” of private companies, the top Kremlin policymakers tell SPIEF

bneGREEN: US renewables policy a “game changer” for wind and solar – study

Data

NBU keeps key policy rate at 25%, inflation dropped to 15.3% in May

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) kept the key policy rate at 25% as expected, the Bank stated in a press release on June 15.

Polish inflation slows down to 13% y/y in May

Inflation eased 1.7pp in comparison to April.

Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry

Hungary’s industrial output fell for the fourth straight month in April.

Slovak inflation dropped to 11.9% y/y in May

Inflation falls by almost 2 percentage points from the April level of 13.8%.

Bulgarians most likely to deliberately buy fake products

Europeans are becoming more aware of the risks associated with counterfeits and illegal content, but high prices still push consumers towards fakes, finds EUIPO.

NBU keeps key policy rate at 25%, inflation dropped to 15.3% in May
4 hours ago
Polish inflation slows down to 13% y/y in May
19 hours ago
Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry
1 day ago
Slovak inflation dropped to 11.9% y/y in May
1 day ago
Bulgarians most likely to deliberately buy fake products
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    5 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    9 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    21 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss