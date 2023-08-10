Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target

Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target
Russia's budget deficit ticked up by RUB222bn in July after falling hard in June, but remains 1.8% of GDP, less than MinFin's 2% of GDP full-year target. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 10, 2023

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July, according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP. (chart)

In related news, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said sales of foreign exchange by big exporters was driving the value of the ruble down.

The increase in the deficit follows on from a surge in budget revenues in June of RUB813bn that cumulatively has shaved nearly RUB1 trillion off the deficit since the disastrous January result that saw the budget start the year with a whopping RUB1.7 trillion deficit. The June result brough the cumulative deficit down to RUB2.5 trillion and back inside the 2% of GDP MinFin target, after the deficit increased to RUB3.3 in May.

The July results will be mixed for MinFin, which is working hard to cut spending and find new sources of revenues, but keeps the hope that the deficit can be held to 2% of GDP this year. Previously Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had warned that the deficit might reach 2.5% of GDP by the end of this year, but MinFin did not mention the 2.5% figure in its outlook when commenting on the July results.

Year-to-date revenue dropped by 7.9% on the year to RUB14.525 trillion. Oil and gas revenue plunged by 41.4% to RUB4.193 trillion in the period and non-energy revenue grew by 19.8% to RUB10.332 trillion, Prime reported citing MinFin’s results.

However, on a month-on-month basis oil and gas revenues in July exceeded RUB800bn 5% more than in July a year earlier and the largest monthly value since the beginning of this year. Monthly revenues for January-June did not exceed RUB690bn. By August, the monthly dynamics of oil and gas revenues had reached a trajectory that exceeded their base level, the ministry said. In the last month of summer, the Ministry of Finance expects super-profits from the sale of energy resources.

Alexander Isakov, head of Russia and CIS macroeconomics at Bloomberg, predicts that total budget oil revenues for the full year will be about RUB9 trillion at the planned level. This is possible if the damper payments to oil producers are reduced by the end of the current year and the ruble exchange rate against the US dollar stabilises at the level of RUB90-95/$, the expert estimates. This year, the Ministry of Finance will be able to collect about RUB8.2 trillion in oil and gas revenues.

According to Isakov, non-oil and gas revenues in July 2023 turned out to be RUB100bn weaker than expected. This is probably due to VAT refunds, the analyst argues. According to Isakov, by the end of 2023 non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget will reach RUB18 trillion and exceed budget forecasts by RUB800bn. The amount of non-oil and gas revenues approved by the budget law is RUB17.2 trillion. Isakov believes that further growth in non-oil and gas revenues will be associated with an increase in the tax base due to a recovery in demand and rising inflation, as well as due to additional excess tax revenues that will be credited in 2023.

Spending grew by 14% to RUB17.341 trillion. July was the second month in a row that spending momentum declined, Isakov said. In June 2023, spending was also below the seasonal norm and the level of last year by about RUB330-360bn, Isakov said. “If this trend continues until the end of the year, then the pressure on inflation and the exchange rate from the budget may exhaust itself,” the expert believes.

The current budget says Russia’s budget deficit will amount to 2% of GDP, or RUB2.925 trillion, at the end of 2023. The current dynamics of revenue and spending fall in line with the target parameters of the structural balance encompassed by the law, the ministry said.  

At the same time, the ruble remained under the pressure of a declining foreign trade surplus in July, as sales of revenue of exporters in foreign currencies fell by 1.6% to $6.9bn, the central bank said in a report on August 8.

"The amount of net sales of foreign currency by the largest exporters decreased by 1.6% (in July) from the level of June to $6.9bn from $7bn. The ratio of net foreign currency sales to the foreign currency revenue of the largest exporters (without the ruble component) amounted to 84% in June (after 88% in May with adjustments)," the central bank said.

Sales of foreign currency by banks of systemic importance rose to RUB528bn in July from RUB377bn in June, with the largest banks being the leaders by sales. Smaller banks made net purchases of RUB524bn in July after 400bn rubles in June.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Factory producing military equipment explodes near Moscow

Food, not guns were loaded onto Russian ship 'Lady R' in South Africa, inquiry finds

Black Sea war zone threatens to knock out Kazakh oil

Data

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Inflation in Ukraine decreased to 11.3% in July, down from 12.8% in June and 15.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on August 9.

Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

This year's wheat harvest was adversely affected by poor weather during the spring and early summer.

EU gas tanks close to full, traders switch to Ukraine storage

European gas storage tanks were 87.7% full as of August 6, well ahead of the schedule that demands they reach 90% by November 1, according to GIE, leading traders to switch to storing more gas in Ukraine’s underused tanks.

Hungarian inflation falls to 17.6% in July

Inflation fell for the sixth month in a row after peaking at 25.7% in January, but Hungary still has the highest rate in the EU.

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves

Central and Eastern European economies have seen significant net migration outflows over the past few decades, but the trend has started to shift in the last five years as outflows have reduced considerably, Capital Economics reports.

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July
3 hours ago
Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency
10 hours ago
EU gas tanks close to full, traders switch to Ukraine storage
1 day ago
Hungarian inflation falls to 17.6% in July
1 day ago
Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    8 days ago
  3. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    21 hours ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    6 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    3 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 days ago
  2. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    8 days ago
  3. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    24 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss