Romania’s construction industry remains major economic growth driver
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 20, 2023

Romania’s construction works index accelerated to an annual growth rate of 13.8% in Q3, from 11.0% y/y in Q2, driven by the public works segment (+32% y/y) and certain improvements in the area of non-residential buildings (+4.9% y/y).

The fiscal constraints will probably dent the overall construction industry performance in Q4, although the multiannual EU budget and the Resilience Facility should keep some worksites busy despite the government’s financial constraints.

The residential building area posted a double-digit contraction (-11.2% y/y) for the second consecutive quarter, and is still bleeding.

The seasonally adjusted construction works index increased impressively by 5.7% y/y in Q3. 

Interestingly, the growth in both annual and quarterly terms was driven by new construction works, according to the breakdown on the type of works (not the specific destination of the project): +18.7% y/y and +9.1% q.q in Q3.

The construction works index in the 12-month period to September 2023 increased by 15.3% y/y, compared to the 12.9% y/y advance in 2022 and remains a major driver for the entire economy of the country. 

The state forecasting body CNP estimates the gross value added generated by the sector up 7.8% y/y in 2023, to further accelerate: at over 9% y/y in 2025-2026 as the projects under the Resilience Facility have to be commissioned. For 2024, only a small slowdown to 7% y/y is envisaged.

Romania's industry keeps losing ground, posts 5.6% y/y decline in Q3

Moldova's industry deep in the red despite improvements in Q3

The industrial production index picked up by 3.0% q/q and its annual decrease moderated to 0.7% y/y in Q3.

Russia's inflation breaks 7% in mid-November

Russia’s annual inflation rate as of November 13 stood at 7.16%, coming close to breaching the Central Bank of Russia full-year maximum guidance of 7.5%, according to the latest data from RosStat.

Poland's CPI growth eases to 6.6% y/y in October

The CPI index remains above the National Bank of Poland’s target of 1.5%-3.5% but appears on track to near the target next year.

Hungary's automotive sector output edges up 1.2% y/y in September

Overall industrial output fell by 5.8% when adjusted for the number of workdays.

Romania's industry keeps losing ground, posts 5.6% y/y in Q3

In contrast to the sector's sluggish performance, the automobile segment stood out with a 6.3% y/y advance.

