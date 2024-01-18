Proliferation of small arms threatens Ghana’s elections, experts say

By Kent Mensah in Accra January 18, 2024

Analysts have cautioned that the unrestrained distribution of light weapons in Ghana poses a significant threat to the credibility and safety of the December elections and the nation's overall security, writes The Africa Report.

The Ghana National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons reports a substantial increase in the use of small arms in the West African country, rising from 240,000 in 2004 to 2.3mn in 2014, the last time a baseline assessment was conducted. Of these, about 1.2mn were legally acquired or registered weapons while the remaining 1.1mn are illicit firearms circulating within the country.

Gyebi Asante, responsible for planning and monitoring at the commission, told The Africa Report that public education is being intensified to discourage the unnecessary possession of weapons.

ENACT, a project funded by the European Union and Interpol, reveals that it costs a mere $9 to produce a makeshift gun in Ghana, with blacksmiths selling them for $90 to $150, depending on the weapon's type and technology.

According to The Africa Report, the surge in small arms in Ghana is attributed to various factors, including illegal arms trade, porous borders, regional conflicts, and clandestine transportation of firearms by Ghanaians living abroad.

Adib Saani, the executive director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building in Accra, said the situation must be addressed to protect Ghana's democratic principles.

Available statistics by the ECOWAS Commission reveal that at least 100 million illegal small arms and light weapons are in circulation in Africa, and West Africa is home to about 10% of them.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Nigeria to allow power distribution companies to buy directly from generation companies

Nigeria's power distribution companies (DisCos) have been granted permission by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to purchase electricity directly from generation companies ... more

South Africa must spend more on exploration to fulfil its huge mining potential

South Africa has enormous mining potential, but a backlog of more than 5,000 mining, prospecting and permit applications has become a major obstacle to investment in the industry.  The ... more

Ghana’s energy crisis is holding the country back, says scientist

Ghana’s current energy crisis is stifling growth in the West African country, which for more than a decade, was lauded as one of the most promising and fastest-growing economies on the ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    4 days ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    15 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    11 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss