October PMI shows Turkish manufacturers scaling back production amid contracting demand

/ S&P Global
By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2023

Turkish manufacturers struggled in a challenging demand environment in October, with new orders increasingly difficult to secure, causing the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) to drop to 48.4 from September’s 49.6, S&P Global said on November 1.

The index posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for the fourth consecutive month.

Production was scaled back and firms also acted to lower their employment and purchasing activity, S&P said.

It added: “Widespread demand weakness, both domestically and internationally, was signalled by manufacturers in October. As a result, total new orders and new export business moderated over the course of the month.

“Moreover, total new business slowed to the largest degree since last November. In line with the picture for new orders, production continued to be scaled back in October.”

The October data signalled a renewed reduction in employment that ended a five-month sequence of manufacturing job creation.

S&P noted that inflationary pressures continued to wane at the start of the final quarter of the year, with rates of growth in input costs and output prices each easing for the third successive month. “Where prices did rise, this was often linked to currency weakness,” it added.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Demand conditions were the main limiting factor on the Turkish manufacturing sector in October, with firms struggling to secure sufficient volumes of new orders to support production and maintain staffing levels.

“There was some further respite in terms of inflation, however, which may provide some grounds for optimism that an improved demand environment can become established soon.”
 

Data

Czech economy teeters on edge of another recession

GDP in 3Q decreased by 0.3% q/q and by 0.6% y/y.

North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September

The increase in industrial production during September is attributed to higher output in manufacturing and mining industry, while there was a decrease in the utility sector.

Polish inflation eases growth to 6.5% y/y in October

Analysts now expect the CPI to continue easing in November and December but at a clearly slower rate.

Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.9% in October

Most significant driver of annual inflation was the 7.3% increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Base effect propels Russia’s car sales in September, with Chinese models dominating

New passenger and light commercial vehicle sales in Russia in September jumped by 120% year on year to 116,234 vehicles.

Czech economy teeters on edge of another recession
17 hours ago
North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September
1 day ago
Polish inflation eases growth to 6.5% y/y in October
1 day ago
Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 6.9% in October
2 days ago
Base effect propels Russia’s car sales in September, with Chinese models dominating
2 days ago

Reports

