Montenegrin police probe secret tunnel dug into court basement

Montenegrin police probe secret tunnel dug into court basement
/ Zoran Petricevic via Facebook
By bne IntelliNews September 12, 2023

A tunnel secretly dug into the storage rooms of Montenegro’s Higher Court where trial evidence is stored has been discovered, Boris Savic, head of the court, said at press conference on September 12.

The most likely explanation appears to be that the tunnel was built to access evidence stored by the court that includes drugs and weapons. However, Savic said as quoted by public broadcaster RTCG that nothing has been stolen and the premises were just messed up. Another theory is that the tunnel could have been intended to help a detainee escape from custody. 

“In a well-hidden place, we found an opening. It is a tunnel opening that had been made longer. The size shows that this is something that has been done for a long period of time,” said Savic told a press conference.

Police have launched an investigation into possible evidence theft, despite Savic’s claims that no evidence was missing.

“Whoever was working on that tunnel intended to come near the detention room. That opening was easy to spot during the examination,” he said.

The police are already checking the surveillance cameras monitoring the storage areas and are questioning court personnel who had access to the rooms that are located in the basement. However, Savic suggested that the police will not find anything on the surveillance cameras as perpetrators have come from outside.

Evidence materials, seized by the police during investigations, including documents, drugs and weapons, are kept by the court until a verdict becomes final. After that, the evidence should be destroyed.

Local media have suggested that the laptop of fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon who was arrested earlier this year was stolen. Savic denied that, saying that his laptop was not stored in the Higher Court.

He also said that a list of evidence in the storage facilities is being prepared and it shows that most likely nothing has been missing.

Savic also said that the court’s security measures are not adequate and he had been pointing out this problem for a long time.

“We do not even understand why the evidence is stored here, we have huge amounts of drugs here and maybe it would be better if it is placed in some other institution,” Savic said.

Meanwhile, Montenegro’s outgoing Interior Minister Filip Adzic said the tunnel leads to a nearby apartment that was rented two months earlier.

“This is an operation that was well planned and organised, which has been prepared for months and that looks like action movie,” Adzic said.

Since February, the Higher Court has begun trials of several high-ranking state officials including the former head of Supreme Court, Vesna Medenica, and the head of the Commercial Court, Blazo Jovanic.

Former high-ranking police officer Petar Lazovic and the alleged head of Kavac drug gang Slobodan Kascelan, along with members of his gang, are also being on trial at the Higher Court. Local media suggested that the tunnel might have been dug for Lazovic, but the police have not confirmed or denied that.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southeast Europe leaders pledge to speed up EU integration process

BALKAN BLOG: How realistic is a 2030 accession target?

European Council president says Western Balkans and EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030

News

Kim Jong Un in Russia to cut suspected arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Russia aboard his private train on September 12, in a controversial visit as he is expected to talk arms deals with his counterpart Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Storm Daniel leaves at least 2,000 dead in Libya after dams burst in a deadly flash flooding disaster

More than 2,000 people are feared dead after subtropical storm Daniel ripped through Libya causing a dam to burst that may have swept thousands of people away in deadly flooding on September 11.

Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs

Romania's funding needs have been pushed up significantly by insufficient tax collection. Budget gap could rise to 6.8% of GDP this year.

Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows

Senior Kremlin figures are calling for a ban on the export of petroleum figures to prevent gas stations across Russia from running dry.

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Share of Russian crude oil imports into Czechia is the highest since 2012 at 65%.

Kim Jong Un in Russia to cut suspected arms deal
8 hours ago
Storm Daniel leaves at least 2,000 dead in Libya after dams burst in a deadly flash flooding disaster
18 hours ago
Romania sells €3bn Eurobonds to cover growing financing needs
18 hours ago
Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
19 hours ago
Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    2 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    19 hours ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    6 days ago
  5. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    7 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    23 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    15 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss