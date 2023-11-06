Mobile phone imports to Uzbekistan up sharply

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 6, 2023

Uzbekistan imported almost 2.6mn mobile phones in the first three quarters of 2023.

According to the national statistical agency, the volume of imports y/y increased by 398,300 devices and the cost of the iports, $178.2mn, was up 23% y/y. Some 700,000 devices worth $48mn were imported in August and September alone.

China was the main supplier of phones to Uzbekistan, shipping 2.3mn devices in the reporting period, up more than 40% y/y.

Imports of phones from Vietnam also grew sharply, to 223,100 phones (+42.5% y/y).

In October, the government adopted a resolution that simplifies the import of phones. Individuals are now able to import two devices worth up to $2,000 duty-free through airports.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Iran to create multimodal transport corridor

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey have agreed to form an international multimodal transport corridor, Uzbekistan’s transport ministry has announced. The heads of the transport ... more

Russian company to produce “agricultural drones” in Uzbekistan

Russia’s Flyseeagro has said it plans to make drones in Uzbekistan for “agricultural” purposes only. A corresponding agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Navoi free economic zone (FEZ). ... more

Fitch affirms Uzbekistan’s Universal Bank at 'B-'

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uzbekistan’s Universal Bank's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    5 days ago
  4. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss