Mobile phone imports to Uzbekistan up sharply

Uzbekistan imported almost 2.6mn mobile phones in the first three quarters of 2023.
According to the national statistical agency, the volume of imports y/y increased by 398,300 devices and the cost of the iports, $178.2mn, was up 23% y/y. Some 700,000 devices worth $48mn were imported in August and September alone.
China was the main supplier of phones to Uzbekistan, shipping 2.3mn devices in the reporting period, up more than 40% y/y.
Imports of phones from Vietnam also grew sharply, to 223,100 phones (+42.5% y/y).
In October, the government adopted a resolution that simplifies the import of phones. Individuals are now able to import two devices worth up to $2,000 duty-free through airports.
