Kosovan PM given ultimatum to tackle tensions in north

Kosovan PM given ultimatum to tackle tensions in north
US envoy Gabriel Escobar emphasised that a lack of cooperation from Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti (pictured) would carry consequences.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 7, 2023

The US envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said on June 6 that Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti should respond to specific requests presented by him and the EU special envoy a day earlier, to calm down the situation in the country's north. 

It is evident that Kosovo's Western allies are losing patience with Pristina over the standoff in northern Kosovo, and if Kurti continues to refuse to cooperate, they may move from verbal warnings to concrete sanctions.

Escobar and EU special representative for Kosovo-Serbia dialogue Miroslav Lajcak met with Kurti on June 5 and outlined three demands aimed at calming the situation in northern Kosovo, organising new elections and resuming the dialogue with Serbia.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in the north and call for immediate de-escalation on the ground, early elections with the participation of Kosovo Serbs and return to dialogue on normalisation,” Lajcak said in a tweet following the meeting.

Speaking to journalists on June 6, Escobar emphasised that a lack of cooperation from Kurti would carry consequences and indicated that progress would be assessed at the end of this week, according to Reporteri news portal.

He has added that the US, the EU and all international partners are united in their demands for calming and normalising the situation and if this does not happen, but the relations deteriorate, then the consequences for Kosovo will be long-term.

Kosovo-online reported that the two-hour meeting that Kurti held on June 5 with the US and EU emissaries Escobar and Lajcak ended without concrete results. Kurti still did not change his hard approach to the crisis in the north.

International mediators are now expected to swiftly respond to prevent escalating tensions in northern Kosovo, following the clashes between ethnic Serbs, KFOR and Kosovo’s special force units last week. Clashes erupted as Kosovo Serbs, who had boycotted the April local elections, gathered in front of municipal buildings with the aim of preventing the entry of Albanian mayors who were elected with less than a 4% turnout.

After meeting Escobar and Lajcak, President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani emphasised the possibility of organising new elections in the northern municipalities in line with the constitution. In this context, she highlighted the importance of ensuring democratic participation for citizens residing in these four municipalities.

In a Facebook post, Osmani further stated that sustainable and long-term stability can only be achieved through the punishment of criminal groups and individuals who have engaged in violence against the police, journalists, members of KFOR, EULEX and citizens.

She stressed the expectation that law enforcement institutions carry out their duties in accordance with the law, ensuring that those responsible for acts of violence face justice.

On June 5, Nato announced that 500 Turkish commandos began arriving in Kosovo as Nato reinforcements, following the recent violence that resulted in nearly 40 KFOR peacekeeping troops being injured in clashes.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey deploys commandos in Kosovo after violent protests

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Nato to send 700 more troops to Kosovo after violent clashes

News

Romanian hydropower giant Hidroelectrica announces imminent IPO

Upcoming IPO to be the largest in the history of Romania's capital market.

Kyrgyzstan: Security services arrest alleged coup plotters from obscure party

President Japarov appears most nervous of alleged plots that mirror how he himself came to power.

Iran proclaims itself a hypersonic missile power

Tehran claims the Fattah could hit Israel within 400 seconds but at the same time is a “message of security” to the people of the Middle East.

Ukraine calls for further sanctions against Russia as Kakhovka dam crisis worsens

Ukraine has called the EU and G7 to implement a new round of sanctions against Russia following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in occupied Kherson on June 6.

EU’s top court strikes at the heart of Polish government’s judicial reform

CJEU rules PiS government’s judicial reform of 2019 constitutes a breach of the European Union legal order.

Romanian hydropower giant Hidroelectrica announces imminent IPO
5 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan: Security services arrest alleged coup plotters from obscure party
5 hours ago
Iran proclaims itself a hypersonic missile power
12 hours ago
Ukraine calls for further sanctions against Russia as Kakhovka dam crisis worsens
14 hours ago
EU’s top court strikes at the heart of Polish government’s judicial reform
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    12 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    24 days ago
  3. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    1 day ago
  4. Is the war finally coming home for ordinary Russians?
    6 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    29 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    24 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    12 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    28 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    29 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss