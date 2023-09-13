Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
Iranian oil is reaching international markets despite US sanctions being officially still in place. / CC: Alexander Bobrov
By bne IntelIiNews September 13, 2023

Iran has regained its position as the third-largest crude oil producer, with a production of 3mn bpd in August, OPEC announced on September 12.

The Islamic Republic witnessed the highest increase in crude oil production among OPEC members month-on-month in August, as the country's production rose by 143,000 bpd compared to July, according to official estimates.

Iran's rise to third place is due, in part,  to Saudi Arabia voluntarily cutting production by 1mn bpd till the end of 2023, while Russia,  the second largest producer of the OPEC+ group, extended its 300,000 cut over the same period.

The Iranian production increase has also been facilitated by a relaxation of US sanctions. Washington is not strictly enforcing its sanctions on Iranian exports as it hopes to retrieve five dual Iranian-US nationals as part of a wider deal with the Islamic Republic that also involves the release of $6bn that was previously frozen in South Korea.

The next two largest exporters were Nigeria and Iraq, with a growth of 98,000 bpd and 38,000 bpd, respectively.

Total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 27.45mn bpd during the month, up 113,000 bpd m/m.

Due to the sanctions imposed on Iran, the country has been granted exemption from production cuts imposed by OPEC and OPEC+, something the country has long wrestled with Saudi Arabia over.

However, thanks in part to the resumption of ties between Riyadh and Tehran previously brokered by China in April in Beijing, the two regional powerhouses have reopened their respective embassies in both countries, significantly reducing tensions between both countries and their respective groups in the wider Persian Gulf region.

The report also indicated that the average price of “Iran Heavy” oil rose by 7.7% m/m or $6.29 to $87.82 a barrel during August.

Iran's crude oil production reached 2.85mn bpd in July, which was then only 72,000 bpd short of becoming the third-largest oil producer in OPEC. The average daily oil production of Iran was 2.55mn bpd in 2022, which is 162,000 bpd higher than the production level in 2021. Iran was the fifth-largest OPEC producer during the year.

The OPEC producers had an average oil production of 28.86mn bpd in 2022, which indicates a rise of 2.5mn bpd from the previous year.

The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) experienced a substantial upsurge in value in August, with a m/m increase of 7.7%. This resulted in an average value of $87.33/b. The surge was driven by a hike in crude benchmarks of all ORB components, coupled with an increase in official selling prices and crude differentials of all crude qualities.

In an interview with bne IntelliNews, Sam Madani co-founder of Tankertrackers.com said, “Iran's crude oil exports peaked by the third week of August 2023 and have been waning since but still holding relatively high against the YTD average.”

He added, “After crude oil, the second largest commodity is fuel oil, followed by gas condensate. Last year, the opposite was the case.”

“Iran has managed to export all of its floating storage of gas condensate, which at peak, was around 65-70mn barrels floating onboard NITC VLCC supertankers off the coast of Assaluyeh.”

Export figures from Iran, the oil tracking specialist added, are often downplayed due to US sanctions on exports with key target markets like China reporting zero/close-to-zero import from Iran.

However, the expert noted that Malaysian exports to China have increased to three times what Malaysia can produce locally. The reason Madani adds, is that most Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfers occur in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) around Malaysia’s part of the South China Sea.  

Oil shipping records show that during last year China imported 35.7mn tonnes of crude from Malaysia.

Officially, China has only imported oil from Iran four times since the end of 2020.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

G20 powers get Erdogan’s back up with $17bn trade corridor that excludes Turkey

Widespread internet disruption in Iran ahead of Amini anniversary

Russia and Iran: the Pariah Club

News

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Ursula von der Leyen says “history is calling” to expand the EU, but reforms are needed.

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

With a 400% increase in requests for emergency aid over the past two years, Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic argued the EU's disaster response budget is insufficient.

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Kyiv has said that it will take legal action against those EU member states that impose national bans against EU-wide trade rules.

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

"It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," says Russian dictator who has fought a vicious war against Ukraine that is already being investigated for war crimes.

Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people

Marriage for all legislation made it to the second reading in the parliament in June for the first time in Czechia’s history.

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement
2 hours ago
EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos
3 hours ago
Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports
6 hours ago
Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin
6 hours ago
Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 day ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    2 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    23 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    16 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss