Hungary’s central bank fines MBH Bank €289mn

Hungary’s central bank fines MBH Bank €289mn
MBH Bank is three-way tie-up between MKB Bank, Takarekbank and Budapest Bank. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest August 22, 2023

The Hungarian National Bank (MNB) fined MBH Bank and its subsidiaries a total of HUF111mn (€289mn) for regulatory shortcomings uncovered in a comprehensive probe, the financial market watchdog said on August 11. The probe revealed that the biggest merger in the financial sector, which was finalised earlier this year, was deeply flawed.

MBH Bank failed to fully comply with rules on enterprise management, risk management, IT security, capital adequacy, risk provisions and data provision.

The central bank conducted a comprehensive examination of Hungary’s second-largest bank group.

MBH Bank completed the three-way tie-up between three mid-sized banks, MKB Bank, Takarekbank and Budapest Bank at the end of April to become the country’s second-largest lender with HUF11 trillion (€30bn) in assets, 500 branches, 2mn clients and 10,000 employers.  The state holds 30% of the stake in the bank through Corvinus investment holding. The rest of the stakes are split between private equity funds owned by businessmen close to the government, including Lorinc Meszaros.

The MNB found delays in adopting group-level regulations at subsidiary companies, and there were deficiencies in keeping individual and group-level customer group records. The bank's fraud management practices did not align with its own regulations and the bank's risk management regulations need updating, the MNB added.

Annual reviews of corporate client qualifications were not consistently conducted and the bank's collateral registry base system was incomplete.

Broken down by companies, the parent bank MBH received HUF87mn in fines and MNB also imposed a HUF13mn fine on MBH’s investment subsidiary, HUF3mn on its mortgage unit.

Euroleasing, the company that reportedly leases the luxury yacht on which Meszaros and his family members were spotted earlier this month, was fined HUF6mn.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: How Hungary’s oligarchs destroy standards of living for the majority

Orban invites illiberal allies to Budapest on national holiday celebrating Hungary’s Western orientation

Hungary’s economic problems mount as GDP falls for fourth straight quarter

News

Russian branch of Domino’s pizza files for bankruptcy

DP Eurasia, the Dutch company responsible for the Domino's Pizza master franchise in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, says its Russian subsidiary DP Russia has gone bust and is filing for bankruptcy.

BRICS Summit: South Africa's president says his country will not take sides in a 'fractured' world

In an address to his nation ahead of the BRICS summit (at which his Russian counterpart is conspicuously absent), President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa had resisted pressure to align with any one of the global powers.

Romania to step up investments to increase Ukraine grain transit

Ukraine and Romania to improve transit capacity via road, rail and water to meet target of exporting 60% of Ukraine's grain via Romania.

US in danger of losing control of its extensive drone base in Niger

Originally planned as a base for surveillance drones when built in 2014, it has evolved over time and is now home to armed Reaper drones and the largest facility of its kind in Africa.

Turkey moving to scrap FX-protected savings accounts

Country’s new economic team wary of strain compensation payouts are placing on public finances.

Russian branch of Domino’s pizza files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago
BRICS Summit: South Africa's president says his country will not take sides in a 'fractured' world
3 hours ago
Romania to step up investments to increase Ukraine grain transit
12 hours ago
US in danger of losing control of its extensive drone base in Niger
19 hours ago
Turkey moving to scrap FX-protected savings accounts
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    14 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    20 days ago
  4. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    29 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia in Africa
    6 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    14 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    20 days ago
  4. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 day ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss