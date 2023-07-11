Erdogan gives green light to Sweden’s accession to Nato

Erdogan gives green light to Sweden’s accession to Nato
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shaking hands with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after cutting a deal that unblocks Sweden’s membership of Nato. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 11, 2023

Turkey will transmit the protocol for Sweden’s accession to Nato to its parliament and it will work closely with the parliament to ensure ratification, Nato said on June 10 in a statement, following a trilateral meeting among Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson.

The meeting was held during the Nato summit in Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

“Completing Sweden’s accession to Nato is an historic step,” Stoltenberg said following the meeting.

Since the last Nato summit, Sweden and Turkey have worked closely together to address Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, the statement from Nato reads.

As part of that process, Sweden has amended its constitution, changed its laws, significantly expanded its counter-terrorism co-operation against the PKK (a pro-Kurdish terrorist organisation that has been in a fight against Turkey for longer than four decades), and it has resumed arms exports to Turkey, all steps set out in the trilateral memorandum agreed in 2022.

Sweden and Turkey have agreed to continue their co-operation under both the trilateral permanent joint mechanism established at the Madrid Nato summit in 2022, and under a new bilateral security compact that will meet annually at ministerial level and create working groups as appropriate.

At the first meeting of this security compact, Sweden will present a roadmap as the basis of its continued fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations towards the full implementation of all elements of the trilateral memorandum.

Sweden has reiterated that it will not provide support to YPG/PYD (the PKK’s Syria arm) and the organisation described as FETO (a religious organisation led by Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-exile in the US) in Turkey.

Both Sweden and Turkey have agreed that counter-terrorism co-operation is a long-term effort, which will continue beyond Sweden’s accession to Nato.

Secretary-General Stoltenberg has also reconfirmed that Nato categorically condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Nato will be significantly stepping up its work in this area, including by the Secretary General establishing, for the first time at Nato, the post of Special Co-ordinator for Counter-Terrorism.

Nato has committed to the principle that there should be no restrictions, barriers or sanctions to defence trade and investment among Allies. It will work towards eliminating such obstacles.

Sweden and Turkey have also agreed to step up economic cooperation, through the Turkey-Sweden Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

Both Turkey and Sweden will look to maximise opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investments. Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalisation.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Ukraine awaits 'clear signal' of future Nato membership at Vilnius Summit

Turkey hikes wholesale electricity price ceiling by 4%

Emerging Europe's longest-lasting leaders

News

Notorious Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky on his back foot as pressure on him mounts

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, his oil companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta were placed under the control of the Ministry of Defence, and his attempts to challenge this temporary nationalisation were thwarted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev re-elected as President of Uzbekistan with overwhelming majority

The preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission revealed that Mirziyoyev secured over 87% of the votes, solidifying his position as the country's leader for another seven-year term.

Hungary’s parliament approves budget with questionable targets

The bill assumes 4% growth next year from 1.5% this year, much higher figures than forecast by analysts.

Germany, US to resist promising Ukraine Nato accession at Vilnius summit

Ukraine wants a “clear path” to Nato at the upcoming summit in Vilnius, but Germany and the US are reluctant to give it an explicit commitment.

Hungary will not implement EU mandatory quota proposal, Orban tells migration summit

Hungary will find the "legal and political means" to prevent Brussels' decisions from being implemented, prime minister says.

Notorious Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky on his back foot as pressure on him mounts
13 hours ago
Shavkat Mirziyoyev re-elected as President of Uzbekistan with overwhelming majority
15 hours ago
Hungary’s parliament approves budget with questionable targets
1 day ago
Germany, US to resist promising Ukraine Nato accession at Vilnius summit
1 day ago
Hungary will not implement EU mandatory quota proposal, Orban tells migration summit
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    20 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  4. Ukraine’s slow but steady southern offensive grinds on
    5 days ago
  5. CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    25 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    19 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    16 days ago
  5. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss