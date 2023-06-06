Egypt’s El-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam

Egypt’s El-Sisi urges Ethiopia to accept ‘compromise’ over $5bn GERD dam
/ Ethiopia water, irrigation and electricty ministry
By Marco Cacciati June 6, 2023

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has once again called on Ethiopia to accept a "compromise" in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the controversial hydroelectric dam that the Horn of Africa nation is building near the source of the river Nile. 

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a press conference held jointly with his Mauritanian counterpart, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazouani, who arrived in Cairo on June 5 for a three-day visit to Egypt. 

When discussing the GERD during his meeting with Al-Ghazouani, Al-Sisi emphasized the significance of Egypt's water security as an integral part of Arab Water Security.

He also highlighted the need for Ethiopia to display the required political determination to reach mutually agreeable solutions through negotiations, which should safeguard Ethiopia's interests while respecting the rights and interests of the downstream countries – namely Sudan and Egypt.

“We stressed the importance of urging Ethiopia to show the political will to adopt any of the common ground solutions that were put on the negotiating table and that meet its interests without encroaching on the rights and interests of the two downstream countries,” Al-Sisi said according to Al-Awsat.

The ultimate goal is to establish a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, he added.

The two presidents agreed to schedule a joint higher committee meeting at the foreign ministers' level next July. The Egyptian presidency stated that the meeting would see the signing of several cooperation agreements across various domains, aiming to enhance Egyptian-Mauritanian cooperation and partnership within the framework of the African Union (AU).

Al-Sisi and Al-Ghazouani also touched on diplomatic issues about Lybia and Palestine. Furthermore, they urged the warring parties in neighbouring Sudan to implement an immediate ceasefire and begin meaningful talks.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southern Africa has 'enormous' potential for green hydrogen production, study finds

Solution to South Africa’s energy crisis 'within our grasp', former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

News

Nasdaq decides not to delist Russian tech giant Yandex’s shares

US stock exchange Nasdaq has decided not to delist the Russian tech giant Yandex NV from its New York exchange, provided the company completes plans to sell off all its Russian assets, the company announced on June 8.

Russia accuses Kyiv of blowing up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame accusations after the key Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was blown up on June 5 by saboteurs.

Russia’s budget records surplus in May but remains in deficit of RUB3.4 trillion for 5M23

Russia’s budget posted a record deficit of RUB3.411 trillion in the January-May period.

Lukashenko pardons Sofia Sapega, arrested on the downed Ryanair flight

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a Russian national and the former girlfriend of opposition editor Roman Protasevich who was arrested after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk two years ago.

Turkey delivering lira devaluation required by markets

To dig the country out of its economic hellhole with hot money inflows, Erdogan will need to let currency slide and deliver a big rate hike.

Nasdaq decides not to delist Russian tech giant Yandex’s shares
10 hours ago
Russia accuses Kyiv of blowing up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline
13 hours ago
Russia’s budget records surplus in May but remains in deficit of RUB3.4 trillion for 5M23
13 hours ago
Lukashenko pardons Sofia Sapega, arrested on the downed Ryanair flight
14 hours ago
Turkey delivering lira devaluation required by markets
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    2 days ago
  3. Russia’s economy in danger of overheating as war shocks wear off
    2 days ago
  4. Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault, is enjoying the "freedom" of Moscow life
    2 days ago
  5. Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, unleashing a tidal wave of flood waters into southern Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    26 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    14 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    29 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    30 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss