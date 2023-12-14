Countries pledging the most military aid to Ukraine

Countries pledging the most military aid to Ukraine
The US has provided Ukraine with by far the most military aid, but combined the EU has provided more, led by Germany. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista December 14, 2023

Ukraine President Zelenskiy was in Washington D.C. on December 13, in an attempt to save the military aid lifeline his country's ally has continually provided since Russia's February 2022 invasion. Last week, an emergency spending bill to send more than $50bn in new assistance to Ukraine, as well as $14bn for Israel, was blocked by Senate Republicans, Statista reports.

Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned after the result that the risks of Ukraine failing to win the war were great, saying the vote was a "serious moment that will have lasting consequences for the 21st century," and that "If Ukraine falls, Putin will not stop there". Schumer added: "Western democracy will begin to enter an age of decline if we aren’t willing to defend it."

While Republicans are yet to show willingness to budge on the issue, Zelenskiy didn't end his trip empty handed. In a press conference last night, US President Biden told reporters that he had signed "another $200m drawdown from the department of defence for Ukraine”.

As this infographic using data from the Ukraine Support Tracker by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows, the United States has been by far Ukraine's most important military aid partner since the war began. Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 and October 31, 2023, the US government committed a total of €43.9bn.

Infographic: The Countries Pledging the Most Military Aid to Ukraine | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

