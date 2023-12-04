COP28: North Macedonia launches just energy transition platform to mobilise €3bn
The initiative was launched at the COP28 summit in Dubai. / EBRD
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje
December 4, 2023
North Macedonia officially launched its just energy transition investment platform on December 3, which aims to mobilise up to €3bn in investments and technical assistance, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced.
This transformative initiative was unveiled at COP28, the climate summit in Dubai. The platform's primary objective is to guide North Macedonia's ambitious plans for a just and low-carbon transition within its electricity sector.
The ultimate goal is to expedite the country's energy transition and facilitate the deployment of 1.7 gigawatts (GW) in new renewable energy capacity by 2030, accompanied by essential grid and storage infrastructure.
The EBRD has been actively involved in supporting the government in developing this platform and will lead coordination efforts with various international partners.
The European Commission, Climate Investment Funds, World Bank, International Finance Corporation, the EIB, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, Council of Europe Development Bank, and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti have all confirmed their support for North Macedonia's aspirations and the successful implementation of the platform.
Additionally, various donor and philanthropic organisations are contributing to this collaborative effort.
The platform builds on the success of previous collaborations, notably with the Climate Investment Fund, which is considering providing up to $85mn in grants and concessional finance.
North Macedonia’s Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi outlined the platform's objectives saying that the key focus areas include the complete phase-out of coal-fired power, the deployment of 1.7 GW of renewable energy by 2030, grid and storage investments for enhanced energy security, and just transition measures to support communities affected by this pivotal shift.
This initiative aligns with North Macedonia's existing commitment, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contribution, to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 82% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.
Given that the electricity sector historically accounted for over 40% of the country's emissions, transitioning away from coal is a crucial step in achieving this ambitious goal.
“We are very proud to be a partner of North Macedonia in this innovative country-led platform, which blends government commitment, international support and private finance to accelerate a just energy transition,” said the EBRD’s president Odile Renaud-Basso.
bneGREEN
The first week of COP28 has ended, and climate diplomats must now hammer out the final agreements.
Climate change has pushed the world into a precarious position concerning numerous planetary 'tipping points,' according to an extensive scientific evaluation completed by over 200 researchers.
Sultan al-Jaber, the oil executive who is leading the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, has rocked the conference with highly controversial remarks that there is “no science” that phasing out fossil fuels is necessary.
Releases study showing 360,000 people could die prematurely before the end of the century because of global heating caused by companies’ 2022 greenhouse gas emissions alone.
The COP28 talks in Dubai to save the planet from a climate catastrophe look like they are going to fall at the first fence as the oil lobby and some big economies push for a “phasing down” of fossil fuels, rather than the “phasing out”.
SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n`
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid
LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304118) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1