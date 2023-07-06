Ameriabank received four sustainable finance awards from Global Finance

Ardshinbank's private banking division has recently been recognised as the best in Armenia for 2023 by Global Banking & Finance Review. This accolade highlights the bank's leading position ... more
Team Telecom Armenia, a leading Armenian telecommunications company, has officially announced the commencement of its initial public offering (IPO). Armenian bank Ameriabank will oversee the
Remittance flows to Europe and Central Asia expanded 19% to a record high of $79bn in 2022, according to a World Bank report. The strong performance was due mainly to record high amounts of money