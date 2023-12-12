Yandex Go enjoys dominant position on Uzbek market, antitrust committee says

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent December 12, 2023

Yandex Go taxi service has a dominant position on the Uzbek market, Uzbekistan’s committee for competition development has assessed.

The Russian app-based ride-hailing company has an 86.3%-market share, the committee added, noting that it would monitor the position for the prevention of market abuse.

The state body began to analyse the status of the competitive environment in the taxi market in the second quarter of this year. In particular, it looked at companies that provide taxi services not only through a website or an app, but also through phone calls. Some 66 taxi companies operate on the territory of the republic, 58 of which provide dispatching services. Eight aggregators work through a mobile application.

