UK and Uzbekistan commit to enhancing bilateral trade and investment

Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan’s acting Foreign Minister, attended a trade and investment forum in London on July 24, where he highlighted his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and innovation with the UK.

Speaking at the Uzbekistan-UK Business Forum, Saidov emphasised his country's commitment to developing closer economic ties with the UK. One recent development saw the UK opening the work visa channel for Uzbek agricultural workers.

Saidov highlighted Uzbekistan's recent and ongoing economic reforms and openness to foreign investment. He stated that under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's leadership, Uzbekistan has focused on economic liberalisation, investing in human capital and sustainable development.

The new Uzbek constitution defines the country as a sovereign, democratic, rule-of-law-based, and social state, prioritising human rights and freedoms, Saidov said in conversation with Britain’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

Saidov noted Uzbekistan's rapidly growing economy, strategic location, natural resources and human capital as advantages for businesses and investors.

He presented prospective projects in renewable energy, chemicals, metallurgy, construction materials and other sectors, which together were valued at over $11bn. Saidov encouraged the participation of UK companies.

Amanda Brooks from the UK's Department for Business and Trade acknowledged the longstanding economic relationship between the two countries that reaches back to the establishment of the Uzbekistan-British Trade and Industry Council in 1994.

She highlighted recent achievements, including Uzbekistan's accession to the UK's Developing Country Trading Scheme, which provides tariff-free exports to the UK, and new agreements on conformity assessment facilitating UK exports to Uzbekistan.

Brooks observed growing British business engagement in Uzbekistan in sectors including education and construction.

She reaffirmed UK support for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and broader economic reforms.

Areas of investment opportunity highlighted include the new Tashkent International Airport, public-private partnerships and the privatisation of state-owned enterprises.

Over 120 UK business delegates attended the forum, demonstrating a strong interest in the Uzbekistan market. Several deals were signed during the event. The 27th meeting of the Uzbekistan-British Trade and Investment Council will be held in the UK this November to further build partnerships.

In conclusion, the forum reflected the two countries' commitment to strengthening economic and trade relations in a spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Uzbekistan is seeking to attract foreign investment and modernise its economy, while the UK aims to deepen ties with the region under its "Global Britain" strategy.