Turkey’s momentous Sunday May 28 presidential runoff is a head to head between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition bloc candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Many analysts believe the very survival of what remains of the nation’s democracy is at stake, while there are fears that the crisis-stricken Turkish economy is in danger of collapse.

1544 (Sunday May 28) Turkey time, 1244 GMT

Leading AKP party trolls have been complaining of “sluggishness”.

During the morning, many trolls and supporters of the Erdogan regime tweeted to complain that voter participation in their man’s strongholds was too low.







1518 (Sunday May 28) Turkey time, 1218 GMT

In Turkey today, the betting has opened on what level of support the country’s government-run Anadolu Agency (AA) news service will give Erdogan in its first bulletin on the early results from the official vote count.



If you want to manipulate an election outcome in favour of the incumbent, a typical method is presenting your candidate as the winner of a high percentage of the votes counted so far in your summary of the data presented as the first available. That way you prepare public opinion for a final outcome and you encourage opposition ballot box watchers to leave their posts. At that point, the vote is exposed to more rigging.

The method was invented by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Mexico in that country’s 1988 general election.

Video: The TV show "Narcos: Mexico" explains how the method was implemented. The attempt fails. Then, the narco cartel members directly force ballot box commissioners to write in high votes for the PRI.

In Turkey, the paper voting records are referred to a “minutes with a wet signature”. A big majority of the opposition pundits in Turkey believe that these records are reliable.

AA has in recent years announced favourable early results for the favoured candidate in all elections. Popular social forum EksiSozluk runs the described betting (see below) prior to each poll.







1500 (Sunday May 28) Turkey time, 1200 GMT

Welcome back to bne IntelliNews’ TURKISH ELECTION LIVE blog.

Voting started at 0800 local time (0500 GMT) and is to set to finish at 1700 local time (1400 GMT). The outcome may become clear by early evening.

Turnout in the first-round of voting was officially 87%. Kemal Kilicdaroglu will be hoping his supporters, despite the disappointment at his first-round defeat, can sustain a high turnout to give him a chance of overturning Recep Tayyp Erdogan’s win two weeks ago of 49.5% to 44.9%.

Erdogan cast his vote in Istanbul, while Kilicdaroglu voted at a polling station in Ankara.

“I think the vote counting process will be very fast today. It is important to see such elections for the presidency for the Turkish democracy,” Erdogan said after voting.

“Participation at 90 percent is typical in the first round. Turkey affirmed its adherence to democracy with a 90 percent participation in the elections. I hope that the results of the elections will be good for Turkey. We appeal to voters to go to the polls and adhere to democracy,” he added.

After casting his vote, Kilicdaroglu said: “In order to get rid of the tyrannical regime and in order to establish real democracy, I appeal to all citizens to go to the polling stations.

“These elections are taking place under difficult conditions due to attempts at deception, but I believe that citizens are free and willing to go to the polls.”

2228 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1928 GMT

A quick roundup of some of the key manifesto pledges made by the candidates and something from the final rallies from Al Jazeera here and below.



2218 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1918 GMT

Will Kilicdaroglu galvanize his voting base?





2119 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1819 GMT

Everyone who loves Turkey must vote, Kilicdaroglu said in eve-of-election comments posted on Twitter, urging Turks: "If you really want it, we'll all get out of this dark pit together."



"I am calling to all our people regardless of their view or lifestyle. This is the last exit. Everyone who loves their country should go to the ballot box!" he added.

Erdogan, at his last rally, addressing flag-waving supporters in Istanbul's Beykoz district in Istanbul, was reported by Reuters as saying: “"Are we running to the polls tomorrow? Will we cast our votes from the early hours in the morning? We will not miss anyone that voted in the first round."

"We will encourage people who could not go [to the ballot box in the first round]. Will we complete the work that we left unfinished on May 14, with an overwhelming majority, hopefully by making the gap even wider [that it was in my first-round victory] tomorrow?"

Though there was a turnout of 87%, around 8mn voters did not vote in the first round of the presidential poll, officially won by Erdogan 49.5%-to-44.9%, or by a margin of around 2.5mn votes.





2043 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1743 GMT

Despite Kilicdaroglu’s somewhat desperate lurch to the right in a last gasp bid to find votes by promising the expulsion of millions of Syrian refugees, the pro-Kurdish parties have opted to stick with their endorsement of him. Dismissing the protocol Kilicdaroglu signed with far right Victory Party leader Umit Ozdag in return for an endorsement, Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Pervin Buldan, standing alongside prominent Kurdish politician Ahmet Turk who defined the runoff vote as “a referendum between fascism and democracy,” said on Friday—as reported by MedyaNews—that “Erdogan’s exit is crucial for Turkey’s path to peace.”



2015 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1715 GMT

For Erdogan, clinching the executive presidency would mean he will be in charge of the country for another five years, while also enjoying a comfortable majority in parliament. If enough demoralised opposition voters don’t turn up for the second-round vote, Erdogan could win with 54-55% of votes cast, according to Wolfgang Piccoli at political risk consultancy Teneo. In a somewhat desperate move, Kilicdaroglu has taken a big turn to the right, pushing a hardline “Kick out migrants” policy in a bid to secure voters who back the ultra-nationalist anti-migrant Victory Party.







It’s an “ill-thought move”, according to Piccoli, which has already created cracks both within his own Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the wider Nation Alliance.

The move will likely also cost Kilicdaroglu votes in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern provinces, even though the Kurdish parties essentially decided this week that they have no choice but to stick with him despite his concessions to the Victory Party.



1951 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1651 GMT

Where does the lira go from here? Here and below is CME Group in a Bloomberg Quicktake.



1914 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1614 GMT

Young Turks at a rally held in support of Kemal Kilicdaroglu (BOL News, screengrab). A big worry for those Turks who would see the re-election of Erdogan as a disaster for their country is that it would spark another brain drain. Jason Corcoran earlier this week filed this piece for bne IntelliNews from Izmir.



1849 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1549 GMT

Erdogan casts his voting paper in the May 14 elections (Credit: Reuters video, screengrab).

When the official results came through on the first-round presidential vote, the outcome was demoralising for many Kilicdaroglu supporters. The opinion polls and pundits had portrayed Kilicdaroglu as on course for a groundbreaking victory.

Some analysts were convinced it was time for “Bye, bye Erdogan”.

“In interviews with journalists, opposition officials, and even bureaucrats, there was almost a blind conviction that this was Erdogan’s last stand,” wrote Asli Aydintasbas in a “Letter from Istanbul”, published six weeks prior to the first vote.

She added: “So over-confident were they about the possibility of an opposition victory that of the dozens of friends and acquaintances I met in Istanbul, only two — one journalist and one media executive — said they believed Erdogan would win it in the end.”

Some observers of Turkey note ongoing disquiet that the May 14 polls could have been impacted by major ballot box fraud. There are ongoing efforts to obtain and dig into missing data. More may emerge on this issue in weeks to come.

For now though, it would seem Kilicdaroglu’s only hope of victory is a turnaround so immense that any substantial voting fraud wouldn’t stand in his way. Talk about a long shot.





1831 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1531 GMT





Credit (Turkish presidency).



1808 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1508 GMT

"I think he is the [ultimate] Teflon politician," Professor Soli Ozel, who lectures in international relations at Istanbul's Kadir Has University, said of Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week in comments made to the BBC, adding: "He also has the common touch. You can't deny it. He exudes power. That's one thing that Kilicdaroglu does not."



It's frequently said that the quiet-spoken former civil servant Kilicdaroglu can come across as a bit dull, but needing a huge turnaround in his fortunes in the race for voters ahead of the Sunday runoff, he on Wednesday put in a storming performance after agreeing to appear on a YouTube channel called BaBaLa TV. The channel is watched by many young voters thought not to have voted in the election first-round.



MedyaNews reported on suspicions that Erdogan’s AKP party had planted hostile questioners in the studio audience, but Kilicdaroglu’s gamble in accepting the invitation to appear on BaBaLa seemed to pay off. The “Issues, Open Mic” broadcast had reached around 24mn views by Friday. Turkey has a population of 85mn.



1757 (Saturday May 27) Turkey time, 1457 GMT

Let’s start with an incisive intervention from opposition Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu (below) that clearly struck a nerve with president seeking re-election Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(Credit: www.ekremimamoglu.com)

Imamoglu warned that if Erdogan wins the election, then on Monday morning some Turks might struggle to withdraw money from their bank.

“If we don’t want a process where the crisis is deeply felt at the banks on Monday in which the nation cannot withdraw its money, we have to work hard [to elect Kilicdaroglu],” Imamoglu said in Istanbul.

Erdogan hit back, saying the opposition was “fear-mongering”, saying in a May 26 interview with AHaber television: “Can you tell me who hasn’t been able to withdraw his money from the bank over the past 21 years [that I have been Turkey’s leader]?”

Imamoglu, who would serve as one of several vice-presidents if there was a Kilicdaroglu administration, knows there is plenty of anxiety to tap over potential financial turmoil that would follow an Erdogan win (see here for bne IntelliNews’ assessment of possible “economic bombs” that could detonate). Prior to the weekend, for the first time ever, the Turkish lira ended the trading week as weak as 20 to the dollar).

Earlier this week, Turkey’s banking regulators warned media outlets that statements “contrary to the facts” on the country’s banking system would constitute a crime and legal action would be taken against those spreading such statements.