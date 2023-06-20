Turkey’s CHP opposition party accused of maintaining paid troll army

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) maintains a paid online troll army and its trolls attack journalists on social media, Deniz Zeyrek, who works at local daily Sozcu, said on June 17 during a programme on Fox TV.

The CHP army has targeted journalists who have lately been calling on CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to resign following his defeat in the presidential election held in late May, Zeyrek said, adding: “[The CHP’s trolls] even hit [journalists] below the belt.”

On May 29, bne IntelliNews noted: “We’ve now entered the traditional post-defeat phase familiar to the last decade in which there is again hope that Kilicdaroglu will resign his position as leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). So far, he’s shown no sign of doing so.”

Since then, the calls for his resignation have descended into the realm of heavily abusive swear words and insults. Kilicdaroglu, as per usual, brazens it out.

In January, CHP MP Ozgur Ozel, whom critics have described as among Kilicdaroglu’s leading lickspittles, claimed that then interior minister Suleyman Soylu had an 8,000-strong army of internet trolls led by one of his ministry’s undersecretaries.

In the Erdogan regime, there are many figures running their own troll army strongholds in addition to the regime’s institutional troll groups.