Turkey’s Cengiz Enerji to build 500-MW TPP in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region

Turkey’s Cengiz Enerji and affiliate Cenergo are to build a 500-megawatt thermal power plant (TPP) in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region.

A corresponding decree on the commission was signed on November 8 by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The combined-cycle TPP is to be located on a plot of 9.5 hectares. Initially, Cengiz Enerji proposed building a 400-MW TPP.

The company has already concluded an agreement with National Electric Grids on the guaranteed purchase of electricity for 25 years with payment in local currency. In turn, Cenergo provided a $2mn bank guarantee for the project.

The water management ministry and UzGasTrade were instructed to issue contracts for the supply of processed water and gas with the project company. The volumes will be determined based on the parameters in the electricity purchase agreement.

Cenergo has obtained the right to open accounts with foreign banks to receive loans, repay the loans and use funds received in foreign currency. In addition, it will be able to pay directly with foreign counterparties.

In the spring of 2022, Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a 240-MW power plant in Kibray that was built by Cengiz Enerji. Seven months later, a 220-MW Cengiz-built plant in Havast district was brought into operation.

Cengiz Enerji has proposed building a 450-MW TPP in Syrdarya region.