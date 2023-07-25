Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market
Car market commentators produced several enthusiastically received video reports on Pars Sater Houshmand Co's unveiling of Skoda cars in Iran. / Aparat, Hp, screengrab
By bne IntelIiNews July 25, 2023

Skoda Auto is not involved in the sudden appearance of its vehicles on the Iranian market after a four-decade absence and is “ready to take the necessary steps to protect our rights and legitimate interests”, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen told bne IntelliNews on July 25.

“Skoda Auto does not export any vehicles to Iran and no negotiations are currently underway to enter the Iranian market,” said a company spokesman, Pavel Jina.

He added that the automaker “does not have any authorised partner in the Iranian market, therefore potential customers would not be able to take advantage of the opportunities and benefits that are associated with customers purchasing a Skoda vehicle within the Skoda authorised distribution network”.

This publication on July 17 cited local reports on how five Skoda models were slated for Iranian showrooms following a revision of the Islamic Republic’s car import regulations to allow imports of both used and new cars. A company called Iran Rover is to serve as the dealership for Skoda sales in Iran, with fellow Iranian company Pars Sater Houshmand Co, the importer, according to various Persian-language Iranian media reports.

The Skoda models purportedly set to become available to Iranian car buyers are the Karoq, Octavia Sedan, Scala Station Wagon, Kamiq Crossover and the Kushaq, a crossover exclusively manufactured in India.

It is not clear from where the Skoda cars being made available for sale in Iran are sourced.

Historically, cars have made their way on to Iran’s market either via the United Arab Emirates port of Dubai or overland from Turkey. However, another neighbour of Iran, Armenia, has lately become a substantial automotive re-export hub, particularly in terms of supplying the sanctioned Russian market.

One question is whether sales of new Skoda models on the Iranian market could invoke US sanctions. In an FAQs section on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury, the following, dated August 6, 2018, is written: “Is the sale, supply, or transfer of finished vehicles or ‘auto kits’ to Iran sanctionable under the New E.O. [presidential executive order]?

E.O. 13846 does not make sanctionable the export of finished vehicles to Iran if no further assembly or manufacturing is required. As such, exporting fully assembled and finished vehicles to Iran for sale would not be sanctionable, so long as the transaction is consistent with U.S. sanctions, including that it does not involve a sanctioned person.

“In contrast, ‘auto kits’ (or ‘knock-down kits’) exported to Iran for assembly in Iran would be considered goods or services used in connection with the automotive sector of Iran and the export of such kits to Iran would be sanctionable if the transaction is ‘significant.’ (See FAQ 289 for an interpretation of the term ‘significant.’).”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Central and Southeastern European monetary policy is either on autopilot or in a tightrope act

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university

bneGREEN: Solar and wind to supply more than 33% of world power by 2030

News

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university

The Orban regime has often played with ultra-nationalist tropes, whipping up Hungarian self-pity over the loss of its "historic lands" in the 1920 Treaty of Trianon.

Azerbaijani opposition leader detained on counterfeit money charges

Gubad Ibadoglu, an LSE visiting fellow, had recently returned to Azerbaijan to see his ailing mother.

Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat

Depuy Duma speaker Pyotr Tolstoy claimed Russia will attack Nato members Bulgaria and Romania after ending its war in Ukraine.

Dozens arrested in crackdown on network that smuggled Cubans into EU via Serbia and North Macedonia

International criminal network made €45mn from smuggling around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU.

Europe could still face very tough winter if Russia cuts gas supply entirely, says IEA

Russian gas pipeline flow to Europe has averaged about 2bn cubic metres per month so far this year, or roughly six to seven times less than the corresponding 2017-2021 range. But Russia has also been sending around an equal amount of gas in LNG form.

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university
12 hours ago
Azerbaijani opposition leader detained on counterfeit money charges
13 hours ago
Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
1 day ago
Dozens arrested in crackdown on network that smuggled Cubans into EU via Serbia and North Macedonia
1 day ago
Europe could still face very tough winter if Russia cuts gas supply entirely, says IEA
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    4 days ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    8 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 day ago
  5. Armenia emerges as key trade route for used cars to Russia bypassing Western sanctions
    6 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  3. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    8 days ago
  4. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss