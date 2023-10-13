Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 10.2% in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 13, 2023

Serbia’s average annual inflation eased to 10.2% in September from 11.5% in the previous month (chart), the country’s statistics office data indicated on October 12.

Consumer prices in September 2023 in relation to December 2022 increased by 6.7%, on average. 

The largest price increases were observed in the groups of hotels and restaurants, which rose by 15.4%, followed by the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, up by 14.4%.

The sector of furnishing and household equipment experienced an increase of 14.1%, while prices in the utility sector grew by 12%.

Month-on-month inflation edged up by 0.3% in September, following a 0.4% increase in the previous month.

Transport sector prices went up the most on a monthly level, by 1.8%.

Looking at the first nine months of the year, Serbia recorded an average inflation rate of 13.9%.

The IMF predicts that consumer prices in Serbia will increase by 12.4% in 2023 and slow to 5.3% in 2024 following an annual inflation rate of 12% in 2022.

Related Content

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

Serbian central bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Data

Romania’s 8.8% y/y inflation in September disappoints analysts

ING analysts say inflation "sticker than expected" as price pressures exceed estimates in most categories.

Romania’s industrial production dwindles despite automotive sector's performance

Romania reports 5.8% y/y annual decline in industrial production and an even steeper deterioration of 6.2% y/y in the core manufacturing sector.

CBR reiterates hawkish stance as Russia’s inflation hits 6%

Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.9% as of October 2, coming close to breaching the full-year target of the Central Bank of Russia of 6%-7% (chart), Tass reported citing the address of the CBR’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin to the Duma.

Wheat prices edge lower as Russian exports expected to slow

Chicago wheat futures dipped on October 9 as export prices in major supplier Russia fell further, on expectations of slowing Russian grain exports in the rest of the year, reports Hellenic Shipping News.

Slovak industrial production increased by 4.6% y/y in August

Only 6 of the 15 sectors of Slovak industry registered a higher performance y/y, underscoring the fluctuating developments in Slovakia’s key economic segment.

Reports

