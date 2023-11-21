Santander Bank Polska to issue bonds worth up to PLN3.1bn

By bne IntelliNews November 21, 2023

Warsaw-listed Santander Bank Polska will issue privileged bonds with a total value of up to PLN3.1bn (€710mn), the Spanish-owned bank said in a market filing on November 20.

The settlement of the issue is scheduled for November 29th, and the bonds will be redeemed on November 30th, 2026, Santander Bank Polska also said.

Each bond will have a nominal value of PLN 500,000, and the issuance price will be equal to the nominal value. 

The bonds will bear variable interest, determined by the sum of the 6-month WIBOR deposit rate and a margin of 1.80% per annum.

The returns from the bonds will be solely in cash, and the bonds will not be secured. The bank will apply for the bonds to be listed on the alternative trading system operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Related Articles

Four Polish lenders form consortium to finance Polsat Plus Group’s wind farm project

PKO Bank Polski, along with three other banks, has entered into a consortium agreement with Great Wind, a subsidiary of the Polsat Plus Group, a media and entertainment company, to finance the ... more

Citigroup to resume talks about selling its retail banking business in Poland

Citigroup, the majority shareholder of Bank Handlowy, has reinitiated the process of selling its retail business in Poland, with discussions set to commence in the coming months, Bank Handlowy's CEO, ... more

Poland’s largest bank PKO BP enjoys huge loss-to-profit turnaround in Q3

Warsaw-listed PKO BP, Poland’s largest lender by assets, posted a net profit of PLN2.78bn (€630mn) in the third quarter, marking a changeover from a net loss of PLN253mn in the same period last ... more

